We have a double pass to give away to spring high tea at Parliament House on October 14 or 15.
One lucky reader and the guest of their choice will be spoiled with a traditional high tea and views of spring-flowering courtyards.
The October 14 high tea will be held in the Mural Hall, while the October 15 high tea will be in the Members' Hall.
The high tea will commence at 11.30am for a noon start on both days.
To be in the running to win the double pass, please email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
The 11th person to email will win.
If you'd like to book for the high tea, tickets are $90.
To book, go online here or call 6277 5239 to book a place.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.