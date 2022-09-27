The Canberra Times
Optus hack reveals data vulnerability

By The Canberra Times
September 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

Reports the Optus hacker has, either through remorse, a fear of being caught, or because their demands have been met, withdrawn the threat to release more personal data onto the web is cold comfort for the more than 10,000 people whose information was dumped on Tuesday.

