Optus hack reveals data vulnerability

Reports the Optus hacker has, either through remorse, a fear of being caught, or because their demands have been met, withdrawn the threat to release more personal data onto the web is cold comfort for the more than 10,000 people whose information was dumped on Tuesday.
It is also of little consolation to the almost 10 million who only have the hacker's word the datasets have been destroyed and no more information will be uploaded into cyberspace or flogged off to criminals specialising in identity theft.
Their reality is that their identities have been compromised. The only way they can protect themselves against identity theft and fraud is to reset passwords, obtain new documents including drivers licences, passports and Medicare cards and numbers and the like, ad infinitum.
And this is through no fault of their own. It is the result of the failure by Optus to protect the data it has harvested from them.
A lot of the people who now face months, if not years, of uncertainty will be scratching their heads and wondering why on earth their telco ever wanted their drivers licence, Medicare or passport number in the first place, why it felt the need to store such information indefinitely, and why it failed to take adequate steps to prevent people's privacy from being breached.
The biggest lesson from what appears to be a bungle of almost monumental proportions is that everybody, whoever and wherever they are, is vulnerable to having their identities stolen and misused as a result of a "data grab culture" within big business and big government.
We live in a world where corporations and government departments and agencies have an insatiable appetite for information about their clients and customers. They are prepared to allocate vast resources to hoovering up every last byte they can lay their hands on.
While Optus has rejected claims by the Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neil it had "left the window open" and that the company had fallen victim to "quite a basic hack", neither she nor many of the affected customers are buying that. "Well it wasn't [a sophisticated hack]. So, no," the Minister said on Monday.
Ms O'Neil, whose office was also slow to react with her first formal statement only posted on the Home Affairs media site on Tuesday - more than five days after the news broke - has even gone so far as to urge consumers to follow developments in regard to a possible class action against Optus.
She highlighted the fact that while such a data breach would have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in fines if it had occurred overseas, the maximum penalty for breaches under the Privacy Act here is capped at just over $2 million; an amount that appears to be manifestly inadequate given the scale of disruption this has caused.
Affecting, as it does, almost half Australia's adult population, the data breach is a bitter pill for millions of people to swallow.
In addition to highlighting the failure of major corporations to adequately protect data that has, in some cases, been harvested without the knowledge of the people concerned, it has also exposed how difficult it is for individuals to protect themselves after a data breach has occurred.
It is, for example, almost impossible to change your drivers licence number in most jurisdictions.
The failure by governments and corporate Australia to adapt to the 21st century's ever-evolving cyber-security threats has left everybody exposed and vulnerable.
It's not good enough for the Minister to just put the boot into Optus and move on. Ms O'Neil has to take action to ensure this cannot happen again.
