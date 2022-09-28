The ACT government wants to host the British and Irish Lions in the capital in 2025, adamant it fits into the "value for money" framework it uses to assess major sporting events.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has moved to quell concerns the Lions tour may bypass Canberra after Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos highlighted the city's need for a new stadium earlier this week.
Marinos has backed the idea for a new venue to give the ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders a boost, saying it is "imperative" for growth of the game and events in the region.
But his comments also sparked fears the ACT would be left off the tour schedule when officials finalise a plan for three Tests and about five mid-week fixtures for the tour in three years.
Missing out on a Lions match would be a devastating blow for the Canberra rugby community, which is already bracing to watch from afar when Australia hosts the 2027 World Cup.
The government withdrew from Australia's successful World Cup bid, saying the cost of hosting games in the city was too expensive while Rugby Australia was also pushing to have a new stadium for the tournament.
Barr says the Lions fall into a different category as a one-off event providing an economic boost, and Rugby Australia has clarified the pursuit of a new stadium in Canberra will not impact the Lions' tour schedule.
More than 20,000 fans watched the Brumbies beat the Lions on a historic night in 2013, and many more have fond memories of the Lions snatching a 30-28 win in Canberra when they toured in 2001.
"Our 'value for money' sports event assessment framework remains unchanged," Barr said.
"We will prioritise content that involves Canberra teams and Australian national teams. Content such as Brumbies vs Lions and Wallabies [or] Wallaroos matches fit this criteria perfectly.
"Canberra Stadium will definitely be available for Lions v Brumbies game in 2025."
The future of Canberra Stadium has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with Barr shifting away from plans to build a new venue in Civic to instead redevelop the existing facilities at Bruce.
Rugby Australia and the NRL have thrown their support behind the Brumbies and the Raiders' quest for a new home, with the Canberra clubs keen for Civic to still be the location of choice.
The government has met with the Australian Sports Commission to begin talks about the future of the AIS precinct, which includes the federal-government owned Canberra Stadium and AIS Arena.
Any major movement on the project is still years away, meaning the Brumbies, Raiders and marquee sporting events will use Canberra Stadium for the foreseeable future.
On the surface, at least, it appears highly unlikely Rugby Australia would strip Canberra of a marquee Lions game given the Brumbies' history of success in Super Rugby and against the Lions.
But, rugby has been fighting a financial battle in recent years, and the chance to make more money at another venue may factor into tour decision making.
There have been calls for the Lions to scrap some mid-week games to allow them to focus on the three Tests, while Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has previously stated his desire to add a Pacific Nations flavour to the series.
It's unknown how that will impact tour matches against Super Rugby franchises. But it can be revealed Rugby Australia made contact with the government this week to reiterate its commitment to a strategic partnership and to "maximise the opportunities for rugby" over the next 10 years, including the Lions tour.
Canberra was supposed to host a Wallabies v Argentina Test last year, but the COVID-19 wave forced the match to be moved to Queensland. The Wallabies haven't played in Canberra since 2017.
"I received correspondence from Rugby Australia this week regarding international rugby content over the next ten years, including the Lions Tour and home fixtures for the Wallabies and Wallaroos," Barr said.
"Rugby Australia is well aware that the ACT government remains the only state and territory government that financially supports professional rugby teams in Australia and that without decades of ACT government funding the Brumbies would be in significant financial difficulty."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
