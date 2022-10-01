Yookoso! Welcome! After more than two-and-a-half years of border closures, Japan is completely opening to tourists, bringing an end to one of the world's strictest pandemic regimes. On October 11, we will be able to again visit visa-free, and Japan is likely to resume its position as a top destination for Aussies.
I understand why first-time visitors to Japan want to concentrate on the highlights like Tokyo and Kyoto, but one of the best things about Japan is its diversity, so I want to share some less-visited areas that can offer wonderful authentic experiences and incredible natural beauty.
About 80 per cent of Japan's population lives on the main island of Honshu, where the neon lights of Tokyo and Osaka illuminate streets of 24-hour ramen restaurants and karaoke bars. As the two main gateways to the country, it's easy for visitors to spend a few days in one of these metropolises, and the contrast of futuristic shopping districts with historic temples and gardens is always fun to explore. But maybe also consider the country's fourth-largest city, Nagoya, which will add to its attractions with the new Ghibli Park opening in November.
Visitors who want to focus on heritage will often gravitate to Kyoto, with its impressive collection of temples and shrines commemorating its position as the capital city for more than a millennium. But nearby Nara is also worth a visit for its imposing heritage sites built while it was Japan's capital for about 80 years.
Centuries of history and tradition can also be found elsewhere in Honshu, in places like the northern city of Aizu-Wakamatsu, where the samurai made their last stand in the Edo Period, the castle and warrior halls still telling the story of that time. Or in Kanazawa, with a sprawling garden and castle complex from its time as a wealthy political centre, which now has one of the country's best art centres (the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art).
As we approach winter, the snow resort area of Hakuba is likely to be busy with Australians again this year, with easy access to the famous Joshinetsu Kogen National Park where snow monkeys bathe in hot springs. But other ski resorts around Nagano - or even further north in prefectures like Miyagi and Iwate - have more of a traditional feel with onsen and sake bars.
Hokkaido is famous for its winter, with Japan's northern island offering some of the best skiing in the world. But even in the warmer months, its capital Sapporo is cool, with a lively bar scene serving more than just the famous eponymous beer, hipster cafes, and modern art - all surrounded by lush green mountains.
For a different vibe, there's the port city of Hakodate, which was once a small fishing village and retains much of that charm. Historic embassies and churches remain from when international traders first arrived, while the beautiful coastline and nearby volcano create a sense of natural delight.
Inland, the landscapes around the town of Furano turn purple in summer when swathes of lavender fields bloom, although the region is beautiful all year round, especially the insta-famous Blue Pond with a rich vibrant colour caused by natural minerals in the water.
The island of Shikoku rightly has a reputation for its natural wonders, with forest-covered mountain ranges in the centre birthing rivers that course down to the dramatic coastline. With a sense of adventure, you can easily kayak on the Shimanto River, cycle along a 60-kilometre series of bridges that connect six islands, or hike some of the 1200-kilometre Henro pilgrimage route to 88 temples.
Even the urban areas are more laidback on Shikoku, with the boisterous food markets of Kochi City showing why it has the reputation as Japan's friendliest city. Its collection of attractions, including the original Kochi Castle, just add to the appeal. Across the island, the city of Matsuyama also has a striking castle, but the most important landmark here is the Dogo Onsen, which claims to be the country's oldest hot spring bath.
Japan's southern island of Kyushu is also famous for its onsen, particularly around the city of Beppu, which is considered to have some of the best spring water in the country. From Beppu, it's easy to visit the larger city of Oita, which has carved out a niche as a leading artistic hub with several important galleries.
The largest city on Kyushu, Fukuoka, has a fun ambiance from its history as a major international port (it's only three hours by ferry to South Korea). But I would instead recommend Nagasaki, which has a similar atmosphere coupled with more charm and picturesque surroundings. Like Hiroshima on Honshu, Nagasaki's reputation is largely defined by the legacy of the US atomic-bomb attack - but amongst those museums and memorials is a vibrant city with incredible cuisine that, like the other places I've mentioned, shows a different side of Japan to the usual tourist trail.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.