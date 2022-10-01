About 80 per cent of Japan's population lives on the main island of Honshu, where the neon lights of Tokyo and Osaka illuminate streets of 24-hour ramen restaurants and karaoke bars. As the two main gateways to the country, it's easy for visitors to spend a few days in one of these metropolises, and the contrast of futuristic shopping districts with historic temples and gardens is always fun to explore. But maybe also consider the country's fourth-largest city, Nagoya, which will add to its attractions with the new Ghibli Park opening in November.