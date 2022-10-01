The Canberra Times

With Japan re-opening to Australian tourists on October 11, here's some less well-known places to explore

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
October 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kenrokuen garden in Kanazawa.

Yookoso! Welcome! After more than two-and-a-half years of border closures, Japan is completely opening to tourists, bringing an end to one of the world's strictest pandemic regimes. On October 11, we will be able to again visit visa-free, and Japan is likely to resume its position as a top destination for Aussies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.