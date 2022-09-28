The Hall markets are on this Sunday at the local showgrounds from 10am to 3pm.
The Hartley Hall Markets, organised by Hartley Lifecare, are one of Australia's largest homemade and homegrown goods markets.
READ MORE:
There are stalls selling fresh produce, plants, furniture, crafts, unique gifts and much more.
There is no need for a ticket - just bring a gold coin donation for entry. All proceeds go towards supporting Hartley Lifecare's disability programs and services.
