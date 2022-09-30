Canberra-based volunteer community organisation Pets and Positive Ageing is committed to supporting ageing pet owners and helping them to keep their pets for as long as possible. Their latest campaign is to ensure older pet owners, who are also aged-care package recipients, have in-home pet support included in their updated packages, starting in 2024. The federal government is set to reform in-home aged care by July 1, 2024. Support included in the packages could include the cost of dog-walking or grooming, vaccinations or emergency boarding.

