Consultation is underway on the federal government's plan to turbocharge the shift to electric vehicles, which could include the introduction of politically contentious fuel emissions standards.
The government will on Wednesday release an 18-page consultation paper to inform the design of Australia's national electric vehicle strategy.
Australia is a global laggard in the uptake of electric vehicles - with EVs accounting for just 2 per cent of new car sales in 2021.
The strategy will have five goals: making electric cars more affordable, accelerating uptake, cutting transport-related emissions, saving motorists at the bowser and boosting local manufacturing.
The consultation paper applies a broad definition to electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles under the umbrella.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said Australians were missing out on a choice of affordable EVs because of "outdated" policy settings.
"It's time for Australians to get a fair go when they're deciding on their next car," Mr Bowen said.
Mr Bowen last month confirmed the consultation paper would canvass the introduction of fuel emissions standards as one option to increase supply of EVs and prevent Australia from becoming a "dumping ground" for dirtier cars.
Australia and Russia are the only nations in the OECD which don't have, or aren't preparing to introduce, mandatory standards on the efficiency of new cars.
Standards wouldn't prevent manufacturers from shipping petrol or diesel-powered cars, however they would need to be balanced out with stock of zero-emissions vehicles.
The consultation paper stated any standards would need to be designed specifically for the Australian market.
However, just as Mr Bowen said last month, it warned that standards which "lacked ambition" would continue to leave Australia at the "back of the queue for cheaper, cleaner new vehicles".
The governments insists any standards must be effective in cutting emissions and "equitable" so that motorists can afford the vehicles.
Fuel standards weren't part of the climate and energy platform which Labor took to this year's federal election, after Bill Shorten was targeted with a "carbon on cars" scare campaign from the Coalition when he pitched the idea in 2019.
Opposition treasury spokesman and former energy minister Angus Taylor accused Labor of going back on its word on a policy which he claimed would jack up the price of a Hilux.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.