The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Hailstorm hits Gungahlin, Belconnen causing damage and road accidents

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:10am, first published September 27 2022 - 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT has been hit by a dumping of hail, causing storm and tree damage, road accidents and powerlines to be down across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.