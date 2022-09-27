The ACT has been hit by a dumping of hail, causing storm and tree damage, road accidents and powerlines to be down across the city.
Canberrans woke up to white lawns on Wednesday morning, mostly in the suburbs of Gungahlin and Belconnen after an unexpected spring storm.
A spokesman from the ACT Emergency Service Agency (ESA) said a "small storm cell came through the ACT this morning".
"Over the last couple of days, the bureau has obviously predicted the fact that we're likely to see some small isolated thunderstorms, but not causing any significant risk," he said.
Despite the white blanket looking like snow, it is only hail.
"The reports of snow, particularly around Moncrieff, and on the Barton Highway, it wasn't in fact snow, it was just very small hail arising from those cells that we're moving through."
A number of incidents have been reported to the ESA in the span of a few hours, including storm and tree damage in Garran, Dickson, Gungahlin, Fraser and Ngunnawal and electrical threats or powerlines down in Taylor.
"All those incidents are minor. Some of those being electrical incidents, whether it be powerlines down, or water entering homes, and causing electrical issues, through to the motor vehicle incident this morning on the Barton Highway," the ESA spokesman said.
He said we are likely to see similar conditions for the rest of the day, with rainy conditions and possible thunderstorms.
"We're likely to see unsettled conditions throughout the rest of today. So it's important that people take the time to make sure that they're prepared, things like gutters are cleaned, they're not parking under trees.
"So just take caution, drive to the conditions on the roadways as well. Better to get there a little bit later than not at all."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
