Times Past: September 29, 1995

Detective Tony Hinton said that the finger had been found a week ago on the highway verge by a surveyor. The finger had been in the man's possession for about a week because he was "fascinated and didn't know what to do with it". The detective shared that all that was known about the finger in question was that it was a decomposed finger (essentially just bones) and that it was definitely human. The belief was that the finger had been out presumably by the highway for anywhere between six to 18 months. For all the details to be confirmed, they needed to wait for the forensic experts to take a look at it.