The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Jane Hume's territory rights change of heart inspired by her father's euthanasia death

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A key Liberal frontbencher who initially opposed voluntary assisted dying has switched her support, revealing how her father's choice of "a beautiful death" guided her change of heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.