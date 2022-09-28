The Canberra Times
Woman allegedly raped by Canberra busker Wallace Nya Quoibia has memory challenged in ACT Supreme Court trial

By Toby Vue
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 7:30pm
Canberra busker Wallace Nya Quoibia has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual intercourse without consent. Pictures by Rohan Thomson, file

A woman who alleges that a busker raped her after she blacked out at a nightclub said the accused "creeped me out" and left her feeling "really gross", but her memory of what happened has been challenged in court.

