A woman who alleges that a busker raped her after she blacked out at a nightclub said the accused "creeped me out" and left her feeling "really gross", but her memory of what happened has been challenged in court.
An ACT Supreme Court trial beginning this week heard that Wallace Nya Quoibia last December took a heavily drunk woman back to his unit after he found her alone at Glebe Park.
The prosecution's case is that at some stage during the night, the accused, 55, raped the complainant, in her 20s, while she slept on his bed.
Quoibia, who has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent, later took her to her aunty's house where he said he saved her.
Prior to being taken to his place, the complainant and her cousin were drinking in the latter's unit in Reid before they went to Mooseheads where Quoibia was busking nearby.
The complainant said she had three strong drinks at the venue before she blacked out.
On their way back after leaving the popular city venue, the complainant's cousin left her before Quoibia found her, with her pants and underwear around her knees, at the park and took her in a taxi to his unit.
After remembering the incident and telling her doctor about it a few days later, she went to police to report the matter.
The complainant's recorded police interview, played to the court on Wednesday, had her saying she began to remember the alleged offending while showering at her parents' place about two to three days later.
She said the alleged rape happened when she woke up the first time, during the dark, for "not even a second" and found "this man on top of me".
"It was not consensual sex ... I should've stopped it," she said.
The complainant said she tried to push him off, but she passed out again.
She said that when she woke up the second time during daylight, the accused told her "I couldn't leave you there" and kept saying he loved her.
"It creeped me out. I just wanted to get the hell out of there," she said.
During her examination in chief, the complainant, who had the support of a witness intermediary, reiterated most of what she told police.
She said that after getting dressed, she "just felt really gross" and that "something didn't feel right".
Defence lawyer Sarah Baker-Goldsmith cross-examined the complainant in relation to her memory about the incident and events surrounding it, including when she started to first remember the alleged offending.
The complainant said her memory of it began when she had a shower at her aunty's place before the shower at her parents' place.
"I didn't pay too much attention to it until I got home to my parents' house," she said.
Ms Baker-Goldsmith said the complainant told police she began to remember the incident while she was taking the latter shower.
When asked if she lied to police, the complainant said no.
"You've told us you've got a very poor memory of that night. How can you be so sure?" Ms Baker-Goldsmith said.
"I can remember certain things. It's hard to explain. I remember certain things that are important," the complainant said.
She said she often had blackouts when she consumed a lot of alcohol and that during the month before going to Mooseheads, she blacked out more than once.
The trial had heard Quoibia also participated in a police interview in which he said the complainant accepted his offer to go to his place.
He told police that while at the unit, he came out of the bathroom to see the complainant naked on his bed before he rebuffed her.
Quoibia said no sexual activity occurred as she went to sleep while he remained awake for the rest of the night.
Other evidence presented so far has been CCTV footage of the complainant's and her cousin's movements in the city and at Mooseheads.
The jury trial before acting Justice Stephen Norrish continues.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
