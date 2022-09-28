Harry Bates can be forgiven for being a "little nervous" heading into the World Rally Championship this weekend, as it's his first time.
But he is not shying away from the challenge and is chasing a WRC2 podium dream right off the bat.
The 27-year-old and his co-driver John McCarthy spent a week involved in intense testing in New Zealand earlier this month, before locking in for a three-day recce ahead of the rally's start on Thursday evening.
Although preparation for the Canberra driver began long before the month of September.
It all started at age 12 when he began his driving career, before countless years of work led him to his WRC2 debut this weekend.
"It has been a big build up but we are excited to finally be here at Rally New Zealand," Bates said.
"It means a huge amount. It's not an easy thing to achieve, even getting to the start line. So I'm proud to be here.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little nervous, but equally keen to get out on these incredible stages and see what we can do.
"It has been an intense month of preparation. Recce has been very long, but the roads here in New Zealand are amazing. They're flowing and in between stunning scenery, it has certainly given us an appreciation for the speeds of the roads over here."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Bates will line up as car number 24 in a Skoda Fabio Evo, among a 29-crew field, to tackle a 276-kilometre course winding throughout New Zealand from September 29 to October 2.
He will compete across 17 stages with the biggest day of the round 11 event scheduled for Friday, where Bates and McCarthy will need to navigate a 156-kilometre effort across six stages.
Despite the long build up into the rally, Bates said he felt a "huge amount of support" from his family, everyone back home, and his sponsors.
"So many people are coming to New Zealand to support us, and so many more who are sending their wishes from back home," he said.
"I'm just hoping to enjoy the experience. I don't have any real expectations other than to ensure I am getting the best out of myself.
"For me, getting the best out of it is knowing we perform to the best of our ability, under pressure, on the biggest stage. It is so hard to know where we will stack up but I'm a competitor and a podium would be the dream.
"Honestly it's a challenge I'm really looking forward to, and a big thank you to everyone who has helped me get to New Zealand for this event. It means the world to me to have this support."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.