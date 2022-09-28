The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'I am a little nervous': Harry Bates leans into nerves for World Rally Championship-2 debut podium dream

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:41am, first published 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra driver Harry Bates is gearing up for his FIA World Rally Championship debut in New Zealand on Thursday night. Picture supplied

Harry Bates can be forgiven for being a "little nervous" heading into the World Rally Championship this weekend, as it's his first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.