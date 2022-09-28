'It's nature and living combined': Unique South Coast dome house hits the market

Tucked away in vast bushland on the outskirts of the South Coast town of Moruya is a property unlike any other, with opportunities that are equally as difficult to find.
Peeking through the trees at 105 I-Ridge Road, Kiora, is the Dome House, as it's affectionately known - a two-bedroom spherical home accompanied by a smaller studio and filled with peace and quiet.
Located just a short drive from Moruya, the home is the perfect combination of secluded living and having everything you need at your fingertips.
"There are beautiful views of Mount Sugarloaf, and down past the trees you can see the river," said selling agent Sam Sheather of Clearwater Real Estate.
"You are only 12 kilometres from the main roundabout in Moruya, so it's really not very far out of town even though it is not classified as Moruya.
"It's very quiet and there is lots of bird life around ... it's for somebody looking for a unique lifestyle; it's nature and living combined."
The Dome House itself contains two bedrooms, a combined bathroom and laundry, a kitchen, an open-plan living and dining area, and a wraparound deck for owners to enjoy all 11 hectares of bushland that are part of the property.
There is a second living area within the studio on the residence, which houses another bedroom, lounge room, combined dining and kitchen area, a bathroom and a study.
No. 105 I-Ridge Road is also entirely self-sustainable, with a 72-litre rainwater storage capacity, solar panels, septic tanks, vegetable gardens and worm farms on site.
The opportunities this property provides have made it very popular with a variety of buyers already, Sheather added.
"Everything has been really positive with the feedback for the home. We did five inspections just over the weekend," she said.
"You can have single-level living there, so it would be fine for an older couple, and would also be great for any people interested in nature.
"The Dome House itself is artistic; it has wooden floors and the art panel windows which makes it extra attractive to potential buyers."
The area also has a high potential for rental return, so there is a great opportunity for anyone looking at it from an investment point of view, Sheather added.
The sellers of the home built it for their family in 1992 and are sad to be parting ways with their forever home.
"They built the property to raise their children there, and they were very successful in doing that ... the only reason they are selling is because the kids have flown from the nest," Sheather said.
"They designed it for them. They were living in the studio while the main house was being built, so that is extremely liveable too.
"It's a truly beautiful home and it's all set up and ready to go ... it's a really special property, and so unique."
