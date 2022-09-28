Two new dog parks will be built at opposite ends of Canberra next year, as part of the territory government's plan for significant upgrades of suburban facilities.
Community consultation has opened for fenced dog parks at Gordon, in the city's south, and Franklin, in the city's north. The government also wants to hear from residents about plans for upgrades to playgrounds at Kaleen and Lyons.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said Canberra had one of Australia's highest rates of pet ownership and the government was aware residents wanted more places to bring their dogs and spend time with other dog owners.
"We're building two new fenced dog parks in Franklin and the Lanyon Valley to make sure more Canberrans in the north and south of Canberra have more places to play with their best friend," Mr Steel said.
The Lanyon dog park will be at the corner of Jim Pike Avenue and Woodcock Drive, Gordon and include grassed areas, a picnic shelter, seating and dog agility areas. The park will include native tree plantings.
The Franklin park will be at the corner of Nullarbor Avenue and Oodgeroo Avenue, and include an area for a coffee van, a picnic shelter, dog agility areas and deciduous trees.
Consultation on the new dog parks and playground upgrades is open until November 9.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The ACT government said it would fund what it called the biggest upgrade to suburban facilities in the capital's history ahead of the territory budget, presented on August 2.
Mr Steel in July said the upgrades would ensure suburban facilities would continue to meet the needs of a growing city.
"This program is well under way with new public space upgrades at the local shops in Kaleen due for completion in the next month. Construction work is also starting at the Duffy and Campbell local shops with the next stages of consultation on upgrades to Brierly Street at Cooleman Court and Kippax Group Centre kicking off soon," Mr Steel said.
"These works will continue to support local jobs and businesses across Canberra and also keep delivering our commitments to Canberrans. By involving the community in our planning we are ensuring the infrastructure we deliver meets the changing needs of local communities."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.