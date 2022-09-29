This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I lost my wallet the other day. The whole shebang: credit cards, Medicare, cards for the bus loaded with money, swipe card for the office.
No cash because cash is so very pre-pandemic. But all the rest, and the worst was that I lost my driving licence with my address plus a house key. In other words, someone out there had access to home.
But I need not have worried. Honesty triumphed.
Someone found it and took the trouble to deliver it to my address. I called and thanked him profusely, and offered a reward, feeling like I was insulting him. Of course, he turned down the $100.
Which brings me to the main point: this is fundamentally a decent country. You may not think so but compared to many places, honesty is the default mode.
I should add, though, that honesty is a broad concept.
There are countries where personal honesty is high but corporate honesty is low.
Before Australia, I lived in South Korea where people really did leave wallets on a restaurant table to reserve a place.
On the other hand, presidents of the country routinely got caught with their hands in some till or other. Business leaders and politicians greased each others' palms. There was personal honesty and political and corporate corruption.
Australia does well on measures of company and political honesty.
Transparency International, which measures these things puts us at number 18 of 180 countries in the world, below a string of northern European countries, and Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada and (at the very top) New Zealand, but better than 162 countries.
But don't get complacent. "Australia is one of the world's most significant decliners," Transparency International says. "Its deteriorating score indicates systemic failings in tackling public sector corruption."
It added: "Last year Australia missed a landmark opportunity to establish a national anti-corruption agency, with broad powers to investigate corruption."
That now looks as though it is going to happen. And, refreshingly, with a consensus across the parliamentary divide. Labor has listened to Liberal concerns; Liberals have swallowed previous qualms.
Some do see a sell-out. Others see a sensible compromise.
By the way, honesty can be tested rigorously.
Researchers in the UK devised an experiment. They got people from 15 countries to toss a coin privately and then report the result.
The participants were told that they would get more money if heads came up than if tails did (even though the actual probability was 50:50).
So if they reported lots of "heads", the likelihood was that the participant was not being honest. An honest result would be 50 heads to 50 tails, give or take a few.
The researchers announced their list of shame: "In the coin flip test, the four least honest countries were China, Japan, South Korea and India."
Unfortunately, Australia wasn't in the group being studied. I like to think we would have come out as honest. What do you think?
And I've talked about honesty without mentioning the Optus scammers!


- The federal government is examining whether Medicare numbers could be changed for customers affected by the recent Optus data security breach. It comes after the opposition called on the government to be tougher on cyber security and to reissue passport numbers for free.
- There is dissent over the government's plans for a national integrity commission. In a compromise with the opposition, it has agreed that public hearings will be rare, and the default position will be hearings in private. The cross-party support means the measure is likely to become law - but there will be some wrangling on the way. Critics say Labor is watering down its pre-election promise to deliver a transparent integrity body.
- And you won't have missed it but the weather's been bleak. Hail in Canberra. Rain everywhere. I'm having a rethink about the pleasures of walking in the rain.

"Honesty is the best policy." - Benjamin Franklin, though one Edwin Sandys may have said it first.
"If I lose mine honor, I lose myself." - Shakespeare.
"No legacy is so rich as honesty." - Shakespeare (yet again).

Naomi wants to hear more Welsh words to do with rain. Well, the Welsh for raining heavily is "bwrw cyllell a ffyrc" - chucking down knives and forks.
Therese is unhappy with Optus over the data theft, though she starts nicely: "Love reading Echidna every day". But: "I'm very angry with Optus and feel let down. I've been with Optus since I had my first house-brick-sized (and weight) Nokia mobile in the '90s. I've always been happy with them. Until now."
Cate is angry too: "Angry is a mild description of how my partner and I feel about this breach of our personal data.
"ALL data storage in this modern world should have safeguards and security. They did not protect it by having robust security protocols therefore Optus is the problem."
Stuart was unmoved by the Voice video: "'We are one'. This was a recent change in our national anthem. But now this government is telling us that we aren't one: we are two - First Nations and the rest of us."
And Paul said: "The Voice advertisement is undoubtedly a very heartfelt and moving call to action - but ultimately it is marketing and must align with behaviour to truly resonate."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
