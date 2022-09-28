Canberrans are bracing for a 25 cent petrol price increase as the fuel excise cut ends on Thursday.
At a petrol station in Fyshwick, motorists are lined up to fill their tanks, some concerned about the impending rise in prices and some not bothered by it.
In March, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, then Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced a fuel excise reduction, halving the federal government's tax on petrol to lower prices.
The cut will expire on Thursday, after the Labor Government said they would not extend the temporary relief measure.
Peter Khoury from the NRMA said prices should not go up overnight as stations will need to sell all their supply before they can increase the cost of petrol.
"The extra 25 cents is added to the wholesale price and the service stations across the ACT have to sell out of their existing stock of fuel and then buy when they restock at the new price before they can pass that onto consumers," Mr Khoury said.
He also said oil prices have been "failing gradually" since June, at about about $60 a barrel, but the global oil market remains volatile.
"We're hoping we don't go back to $2 a litre, but it will depend ultimately on what happens with world oil prices. Because if they go up, then that is going to increase the price further. But if they continue to fall, then that will obviously provide further relief."
Despite this, some Canberrans are still hitting the pump to fuel up before a potential mark up.
Nkem Obele of Forde said she was filling up to avoid an increase, which will be "massive" for her as she drives to work in Woden everyday.
"It's a worry for everyone. You don't want to be spending a lot of money if you pay less for it. It would be good if it stayed," she said.
She said the potential increase in petrol prices will mean she will be making less purchases elsewhere.
"They've done it before they can do it again. What stops them from leaving it as it is," she said.
Val Cochrane from Lyons said the extra 25 cents won't affect her as much as other rising costs.
"It's not going to affect me any more than groceries that are going up. The cost of my nails has gone up too. I'm a superannuation pension, so I just manage my money, prioritise what I need to be done," she said.
"If you can't afford it, don't drive it," added her husband Fred Cochrane.
Craig and Jackie Jones of Torrens also pulled in to fill up their tank before the excise cut ends, after Jackie saw the cheap price on Tuesday and their tank was low.
"It is what it is. We had the benefit of it for a while and it was always anticipated the government had to go back otherwise how is it going to pay for other policies," Craig Jones said.
"I can see the consequence though, there's going to an on flow to all costs."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
