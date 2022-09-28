The Canberra Times
Water warning a reminder there are limits to the ACT's growth

September 28 2022 - 7:30pm
The Snowy Hydro scheme, the environment and Canberra's ever-growing population are all competing for a very limited supply of water. Picture by Andrew Sheargold.

Canberra appears to have a problem with water supply ("ACT Water Minister Shane Rattenbury backs call to review operation of Snowy Hydro Scheme", canberrratimes.com.au, September 27).

