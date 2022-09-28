Water warning a reminder there are limits to the ACT's growth

Canberra appears to have a problem with water supply ("ACT Water Minister Shane Rattenbury backs call to review operation of Snowy Hydro Scheme", canberrratimes.com.au, September 27).
Too much water is diverted from the Upper Murrumbidgee for the Snowy Hydro Scheme and at the same time Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is trying to restore 450 megalitres to the river for environmental flows.
There seems to be a conflict between human needs for water and electricity and the needs of the riverine environment.
As the ACT rushes headlong towards the half million mark (455,900 at end of March this year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics), it is perhaps timely for a discussion of how big the territory's population should be in light of these competing demands.
Regional Development Australia wants to put another half million people into the regions, some of whom would come to the ACT. Canberra's water situation is a classic example of limits to growth: human needs for water, energy, food, shelter, recreation, etc. are running up against nature's ability to supply all those needs.
It would be nice to think the ACT would make Minister Plibersek's job easier by not making too many further demands on the poor old Murrumbidgee so the Minister can find her extra 450 megalitres for environmental flows. That requires stabilising the population and that in turn requires the ACT government putting appropriate pressure on the federal government which holds all the levers (immigration and social policy).
Crispin Hull's piece "Stop propping up private health insurance with public money" (canberratimes.com.au, September 27) was music to my ears.
The system is such a ripoff. Knowing that they will receive payment from Medicare or the patient or their private health insurance fund, health care providers charge like wounded bulls, perpetuating the high cost of health care. Instead of propping up private health care, the money should be sent straight to the public health and hospital sectors, to be available to everyone irrespective of income.
Only then could Australia claim to have one of the world's best health system. Health care should be a right, not a privilege. The same goes for education.
Should the lifelong and fervent environmentalist we knew as Charles Prince of Wales suddenly tone down his green advocacy just because he has ascended the throne?
The perceived risk is that the King could be seen as unduly politicised.
King Charles III may try to emulate his mother's benign reign and deserves our full support.
But can he ever uphold and radiate the popular mystique of a caring, motherly figure emanated by Queen Elizabeth II?
He could, by becoming everyone's caring, fatherly figure while building up and acting on his well known commitment to environmental issues.
The politicisation fear is probably allayed by an empathetic public that should be only too pleased to witness his unwavering adherence to green causes, if and when the King decides to resume advocating on climate change, organic farming and related important matters.
The world can't have enough environmentally committed monarchs.
Long live green King Charles III.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury must think we all came down in the last shower as he puts his spin on the number of successful sentencing appeals filed by prosecutors. ACT magistrates are out of touch with community expectations and are continually issuing soft sentences.
If they were doing their job properly, there would be fewer expensive appeals, thus saving Canberra taxpayers an awful lot of money.
The finding that urban consolidation can reduce development costs ("Urban infill offers significantly cheaper way to create new dwellings: study", canberratimes.com.au, September 20) is unsurprising.
What is surprising is the information only became available after an FOI request. The study acknowledged cost savings would be dependent on the underutilised infrastructure available and that cost is only one planning consideration.
It is not clear how the study findings contributed to the adoption of the government's 2019 planning strategy, including the 70 per cent infill policy.
The strategy, from the evidence available, was light on analysis. How deeply did it analyse the relative engineering, social, environmental and travel costs of alternative greenfields areas?
Where is the analysis of housing preferences? Winton Research 2015, found the overwhelming preferences was for low density detached dwellings.
Where is the analysis of water and energy use of alternative dwelling types, of heat islands, of employment location, of revenue, of transport including an assessment of mode choice and the merits of alternative technologies on the inter-town public transport route?
The secretive Barr government has been incapable of ensuring Canberra's future development is soundly based or the community is fully informed of the merits of alternative strategies.
Mark Kenny ("Australia's political vacuum needs someone to step into the breach", canberatimes.com.au, September 25) suggests that the government's three point approach to the voice "minimises the risk of the referendum being swamped by ... arguments (such as)...who would be eligible to vote for its representatives".
I don't believe this will be so. Quite simply, that question is barely being heard as yet. But once the referendum becomes a reality there is significant risk it will be heard loud and clear. And if so the arguments won't be pretty.
Assuming that the body that constitutes the Voice will be an elected one, the "debate" (ie arguments) about electorates and voting rights could well be a fierce side issue to the main question.
One only has to think about the different experiences and degree of indigeneity of Indigenous peoples in remote communities around the country compared to some of those claiming Indigenous heritage in our major cities to understand the risk of disagreements on this issue.
One only has to understand that serious tribal disputes divide certain Indigenous communities today just as they did in the past to recognise that it won't just be a question of should there be a Voice, but very much also about the mechanics.
I hope serious discussions are already happening on the necessary work of convincing voters to support the referendum so as to minimise the impact of these and similar issues lest they adversely affect the chances of the referendum's success.
I thank Judith Clingan (Letters, September 26) for reassuring me that some of my memory cells are still working.
I also remember reading the words "The King is dead, long live the Queen" when I was seven. In my case the words were in bold letters on the front page of a Brisbane newspaper being read by a neighbour at his front door.
The incident is important to me as the words are the first I can remember reading (even though obviously I could read earlier).
I wonder how many of today's seven-year-olds will in, 2092 be able to remember reading, in a newspaper in 2022, about the death of that Queen.
I also wonder whether they will remember reading newspapers at all.
In their letter (Letters, September 24) Mergen Mongush (in Moscow) draws confidence about the future of the war in the Ukraine from Russia's victory in the battle of Stalingrad which, they say, Russia won on its "Pat Malone".
Wrong. During World War II the USSR had several major allies, the most important of which was the USA. War materiel produced in the USA was shipped by allied convoys to Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. This included trucks and jeeps, planes, artillery, ordinance and food. It arrived in huge quantities under the US Lend-Lease scheme.
Thousands of allied seamen died serving on these convoys.
The valour of the Russian men and women who fought and died in the battle of Stalingrad is extraordinary and admirable. But their success rested in part on equipment supplied by Russia's allies.
How different things are today. Except for artillery shells purchased from North Korea, Russia is truly on its "Pat Malone".
With the new British monarch and the reinvigorated push for Britain to confront its colonial legacies, it would be appropriate for Britain to apologise to the descendants of the 40,000 convicts of conscience who were transported to Australia. My great great grandfather Martin Pike was one such convict. He spent ten years in chains for standing up against British oppression of tenant farmers in. I look forward to an apology and intergenerational reparations.
I agree with Liberal Mark Parton, the Our CBR newsletter is a waste of time and resources. My copy goes straight from letterbox to recycling bin and I am part of the demographic that Andrew Barr claims reads it. I would be pleased to see it scrapped to save resources and money.
Canberra drivers concerned about potholes could follow the example of Norfolk Islanders. Many of their roads are patchworked and bumpy, helping to keep average speeds down to around 40 km/h. One resident provoked pothole repair action by planting a banana tree in one of the holes. This drew attention to the state of the road and contributed to the fight against global warming.
Quote from Jane Hume: "Because what we've seen in other states and other jurisdictions is when a (corruption commission) goes wrong, it actually affects people's reputations ... people have taken their lives". Where was that concern for peoples' lives while in government when "robodebt" had people committing suicide?
I assume the ACT government is waiting on a deputation from hospital emergency departments before it takes action on the dangerous e-scooter scourge. The lack of foresight is astounding.
Ed Highley (Letters, September 26) asks for evidence of light rail's ability to enable cost-effective transit-oriented development. He could have started by reading the article on comparative development costs in the same edition as my letter.
I can see Albo and Charles achieving much good together. But Australia must discontinue subservient terms of address such as "majesty" and "highness", and refuse to kowtow or curtsy. A look in the eye and a firm shake of the hand, and a simple "how do you do" is what is needed.
I read that the new federal anti-corruption legislation will have retrospective effect. Can I suggest item one on the new commission's agenda be the Ros Kelly whiteboard affair? After all, that stunk to high heaven.
One can assume from the victory in the UNHRC of the Torres Strait Eight that the Commonwealth would also be responsible for not protecting the victims of floods and fires.
