The ramifications of the Optus data breach get wider. There's a lot of finger-pointing going on.
The federal government is examining whether Medicare numbers could be changed for customers affected by it.
It comes after the opposition called on the government to be tougher on cyber security and to reissue passport numbers for free.
The hackers are obviously the ones to blame but there is a debate, too, about whether Optus should have had better defences.
The Prime Minister is annoyed that the opposition wants the taxpayer to pick up some of the bill.
Mr Albanese declared in Parliament that Optus should be made to pay for new personal documents. He said the hack had caused millions of Australians "stress and worry", while lashing the coalition for calling on the government to cover the costs of issuing passports.
"That's not our approach, we believe that Optus should pay, not taxpayers," he said.
"When customers hand over their data to companies in Australia they expect that it will be kept safe and this kind of data breach should be an absolute wake-up call to corporate Australia."
Mr Albanese said Foreign Minister Penny Wong had written to Optus's chief executive about the matter.
Talking of scams, Westpac has released an audio recording of a scammer pretending to be from its fraud team when talking to a customer.
The politely spoken, English-accented man on the phone identifies himself as Martin Moore from the bank's fraud prevention team and tells the Westpac customer that her credit card had been used for a transaction in Mexico.
He has the customer's credit card number and with a series of clever and plausible questions and responses he attempts to make an online purchase for himself by getting a transaction approval code from her.
Regional and rural newspapers have been delivered critical funding to assist in absorbing rising print costs, which are threatening publications across the country.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the $15 million in grants to regional newspapers will be delivered in the coming week, with publications such as the Newcastle Herald, The Examiner and The Latrobe Valley Express gaining access to the two streams of funds.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
