The ACT Meteors are coming off a disappointing start to their Women's National Cricket League season, but are equipped with some handy inside knowledge ahead of their next stop in Queensland.
The women from the capital were soundly defeated in their season-opening matches against Western Australia at the WACA last weekend.
Remaining on the road the squad have travelled from one side of the country to the other to face Queensland in two matches on Saturday and Monday at Bill Pippen Oval on the Gold Coast.
With a bit of help from former Queensland star and new Meteors recruit Holly Ferling, the Canberra women are hoping to have an edge over their opponents.
"We definitely have plenty of intel," opening batter Rebecca Carter told The Canberra Times.
"Not only intel on the batting and bowling of Queensland, but also their personalities and just different ways that we can approach playing against them.
"Holly's a bit of a cricket nuff anyway, but she's played with those girls for 10-plus years.
"Also Holly and Annie Wikmen are the only two that have ever played at Bill Pippen, so we know about the conditions that we're likely to face too."
Carter said their coach Jono Dean has urged the young Meteors squad to move on from WA's demolition job.
They've instead tried to focus on the positives from their visit west, and build on that for their next matches.
"[WA] was our first proper game. We got limited turf time in a Darwin pre-season trip and had a washed out practice match against New South Wales," Carter said.
"So WA was actually our first competitive game on turf. Maybe we just had to get the cobwebs out of the way at the WACA and see the results of a really solid pre-season on the Gold Coast this weekend.
"I think we have to not panic. It's a long season.
"Queensland are a team that we know are going to come at us, hard."
Missed opportunities and failing to nail the basics were areas they're aiming to improve on, and despite knocks of 65 and 26, Carter wants to lead from the front with fellow opener, skipper Katie Mack.
"We want to brave, be aggressive and back ourselves in," Carter said.
"We have got this the skills and the talent to take it up to any team and we think we match up well against Queensland despite having probably two different playing styles.
"The signs are there that we have a really successful opening partnership [with Mack], it's just a matter of doing it for that little bit longer, and then we'll start to see the results.
"We've got a really good understanding of each other's games and we complement each other quite well."
Women's National Cricket League - Round 2
Queensland v Meteors at Bill Pippen Oval, Robina
Saturday October 1, 9.30am
Monday October 3, 10.30am
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
