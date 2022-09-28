The national energy rating scheme will be expanded to warehouses and cold stores under a plan to reduce the freight and logistics sector's carbon footprint.
The so-called NABERS scheme provides energy efficiency star ratings across a range of buildings, including offices, apartments, hotels, public hospitals and aged care homes.
The scheme is credited with saving building owners $1 billion on energy bills and avoiding 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over the past two decades.
The Albanese government is now expanding the scheme to cover warehouses and industrial refrigerators, known as cold stores.
The ratings will cover the energy efficiency of lighting, power, air conditioning, refrigeration and internal transport associated with the running of the warehouse or cool room.
Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister said the ratings would help the owners of warehouses and cold stores monitor their energy performance, cut power bills and reduce their carbon footprint.
"The expansion of NABERS into cold stores and warehouses means this sector is joining in on the broad effort of industry, business, and communities across the country in securing the future of our energy system, our economy, and our climate," Senator McAllister said.
"Improving energy efficiency will lower costs for industry, while reducing pressure on the energy system and climate."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
