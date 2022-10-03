This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
A new week, then. I should warn you that time creeps on - and then it gallops.
I've been past a few of the big milestones. The next one is the biblical three score years and ten. Once the end of life; now the new 60 (I like to think).
In my experience, life has improved after each milestone (assuming you keep your health, of course, and don't have any tough knocks like losing a job or a loved one).
Who would want to be 18 again? All that angst and insecurity and a lack of wisdom. All that confusion about sex and identity and the rest of it.
I have a confession: when I was in my teens I was a Maoist. Some of my best friends were - before they went to the City of London and filled their working class boots with money.
I carried around the little red book with the thoughts of Chairman Mao.
I could tell you from it that "Marxist dialectical materialism, which connotes the constant struggle between opposites in an empirical setting, is the best method toward constant improvement."
In truth, I had no idea what it meant then. Nor do I now.
The only conclusion that I draw is that young people don't know as much as young people think they know.
I've been past Mao's embalmed body in its glass case in Beijing - he wanted to be cremated but the Maoists weren't having any of that.
To see the old rogue now, you have to stand on a moving walkway - like those ones leading to supermarkets (but without a bargain at the end). It's in a mausoleum on Tiananmen Square where the People's Liberation Army killed an unknown number of people who dared to think their own un-Maoist thoughts.
The mausoleum is opposite McDonalds. Forward to socialism, as we Maoists used to say, clenching our upraised right fists like all good revolutionaries do.
I digress only to reflect on the daftness of youth - and particularly the daftness of those involved in student politics.
This daftness was ably demonstrated recently by the revolutionaries at the ANU students' union. Just after the Queen died, they passed a motion of great length, with lots of agitprop words, including "parasite".
"As student unionists, we oppose the British monarchy and everything it represents. We do not mourn dead monarchs, but their victims."
Well, what can one say beyond: most of us grow out of it.
As we grow older, the world becomes more complex and interesting. With age comes wisdom and balance (often). We leave the folly of youth behind (mostly).
And history is on the side of the oldsters. We have a better track record. Churchill became prime minister when he was 65. Verdi wrote his great opera Falstaff in his late 70s and it fizzes with life and laughter. In my opinion, Joe Biden is playing a blinder in the United States.
73-year-old Ronald Reagan made a very good joke when he was standing against a much younger Walter Mondale in the 1984 presidential election: "I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience."
Let us not bow to the cult of youth.
HAVE YOUR SAY: I'd like to hear your thoughts on growing old. Obviously we older people can do daft things, too - there's no fool like an old fool - but email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The Australian government will impose further costs on Russia for what it calls "its unilateral, illegal and immoral war on Ukraine".
- Penny Wong has announced sanctions on 28 "individuals who are flouting international law to legitimise Russia's illegal actions in Ukraine through sham referenda, disinformation and intimidation".
- Another rate rise is anticipated when the Reserve Bank board meets on Tuesday, with many experts leaning towards another 50 basis point hike.
- Due on Monday, the monthly home value index is likely to reveal another drop in property prices as the aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle continues to drag the market lower.
- As memories of the drought fade, complaints about the rain are getting louder. Blueberry farmers say it has hampered their crops.
THEY SAID IT: "When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years." - Falsely attributed to Mark Twain but the original coiner of the wise saying is unknown.
YOU SAID IT: You had views on what Garry Linnell called "The Great Lie - that promise we were all made that the digital revolution would enrich our lives and make them so much simpler and safer".
"I am 84 years old and have been an Optus customer for many years," Monica writes. "Recently, I lost my husband and went through the trauma of having to change the account from my husband's name to mine. I was required to provide his death certificate, his name and date of birth, my phone number, my address (and how long I had lived there), my current income, our Marriage Certificate, my Medicare details, my Pension details, my photo ID card (I do not have a licence) and a copy of an Optus account in my husband's name.
"It was the most invasive request I had received from any utility and they then told me my application had been unsuccessful! I had to advise them that I was taking this problem to the Ombudsman before I finally got to speak to a person in Australia! Yes, I feel threatened by this recent privacy invasion."
Jenny said: "Surely we should start by asking 'Why can a company ask for this information?' Clubs in Canberra ask for and photocopy driver's licences of anyone going in for a meal. And I'm pretty willing to bet their security is not up to the standard of Optus."
Phil wondered, "why a mobile phone company would need to keep details of anybody's drivers licence and or passport?"
Bronwen asks: "Are others puzzled and appalled, as I am, that Optus has access to individual licence, passport, and Medicare numbers? I have never given, or been asked to give such information to my telco. Is it just Optus?"
And she adds nicely: "Love your blog. Keep up the good work."
And responses are still coming in about the Echidna's views on honesty.
Ian writes: "To blow my own trumpet, I once found a wallet and handed it in with all of its money inside ($300 - I took the trouble to count it). It belonged to a student and I felt quite virtuous. I mentioned it to my mate and he said he would have taken the money out before handing it in. I'm a New Zealander and he's an Australian, so I think that tells you the difference between the two countries."
Hmmm. Though Ian does point out that one case does not make scientific proof.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.