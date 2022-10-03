"I am 84 years old and have been an Optus customer for many years," Monica writes. "Recently, I lost my husband and went through the trauma of having to change the account from my husband's name to mine. I was required to provide his death certificate, his name and date of birth, my phone number, my address (and how long I had lived there), my current income, our Marriage Certificate, my Medicare details, my Pension details, my photo ID card (I do not have a licence) and a copy of an Optus account in my husband's name.

