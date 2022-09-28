When ACM, the publisher of this newspaper, polled the readers of its 140 mastheads on what mattered to them the most in this election year, leadership and the need for a federal integrity commission came in third and fourth on the list.
According to the 7200 readers who responded only the environment and climate change, and healthcare, mattered more.
This, and countless other surveys, have made it very clear Australians are sick and tired of dubious pork-barrelling arrangements, dodgy backroom deals, and secret pacts about the use of public funds.
Voters are also over the hypocrisy of major parties adopting the high moral ground when they are in opposition and think they have the government on the ropes, and then doing the same - or worse - when they win office.
This is why, despite saying its integrity commission would set a much higher bar than the model proposed by the then attorney-general Christian Porter and the then prime minister Scott Morrison in December 2018, the Albanese government is now on shaky ground.
Under the model introduced into Parliament by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Wednesday public hearings, which many regard as integral to the operation of any effective anti-corruption watchdog, would only be held "in exceptional circumstances".
This has been welcomed by the Leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton. He has come out in support of the government's model. That, if nothing else, should ring alarm bells on the cross bench and in the broader community.
If the LNP, which failed to introduce anti-corruption legislation despite having had four years in which to do so, and which blocked debate on an anti-corruption bill put forward by Independent MP Helen Haines late last year, thinks this is good legislation then the odds are it falls well short of the mark.
It is hard to avoid the conclusion the major parties have reached a compromise to protect their MPs from the public disclosure of allegations of impropriety and misconduct in order to head off the Greens, the teals, and other crossbenchers at the pass.
Combining their votes on a soft option means the LNP and Labor are able to sideline a cross bench that is largely committed - with the notable exception of One Nation - to an ICAC that has real teeth and is immune to political interference.
It is a given that if the anti-corruption commissioner has the discretion to decide whether or not a matter should be heard in public, pressure would be brought to bear to influence the way that discretion was exercised.
It would appear, despite its previous vocal support for public hearings, Labor, like the LNP, is concerned about the fate of NSW politicians such as Gladys Berijiklian who have fallen foul of that state's ICAC. While it won't go so far as to echo the Opposition's "witch hunt" claims, the Albanese government appears reluctant to air its own dirty laundry in public.
While this may be politically expedient, it leaves Labor exposed to accusations of having over-promised and under-delivered on an issue that matters a great deal to many voters.
The only trouble is that if the ALP and the LNP are in furious agreement on this model then the political downside is likely to be quite low.
The crossbench, and the public, deserve to know what would clear the bar to go to a public hearing and whether or not there would be an automatic "trigger" that mandated such hearings in specific circumstances.
As always, the devil is going to be in the details.
