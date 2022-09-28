The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A convoy of classic police cars will carry the 14 new touchstones to the national Police Memorial wall

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Superintendent Glen Broadhead from NSW Police and AFP Superintendent Dean Elliott will be among the many police who will be paying their respects at the National Police Memorial on Thursday, with classic police cars from both jurisdictions forming the dawn convoy. Picture by Keegan Carroll

One officer killed in the line of duty over the past year and 14 historical deaths, including those of three Aboriginal trackers who served with police in the 1850s, will be honoured during a day of ceremonies at the National Police Memorial by Lake Burley Griffins on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.