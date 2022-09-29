Let's get cracking on legalising voluntary assisted dying

Several years ago an ashen-faced friend came to my art class, and soon our closely-knit group learned his tragic news: his wife of 38 years, the mother of his two children, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
At that time there was nowhere in Australia where his wife could end her suffering as she wished at a time of her choosing. Palliative care was inadequate.
He and his children met in Switzerland where his wife ended her life. She was at peace. But some of us were really unsettled, not because of the circumstance of her death in particular but because so many others in Australia have been denied the lawful chance to die in peace until recently unless they have money and can travel.
Fortunately my friends had both.
So, like life, even death is unfair. Opportunities available to the wealthy are denied to those with less. Now this unfairness is merely geographical; residents in the ACT and NT are the only people denied this comfort and peace of mind.
We are told that ACT residents are the best educated and informed people in Australia and yet we are denied the right to make decisions about our lives; a right that individuals in every Australian state now have.
If this is not discrimination, what is? Is my only choice to relocate, for example, to Queanbeyan or to create a go-fund-me account? Really?
Your headline "Criminal Age to be raised to 14" (canberratimes.com.au, September 22) appears to contradict the story it precedes.
The ACT Labor/Green government has dithered on this for two years. It has now announced a plan to dither some more. They are not, in the foreseeable future, going to raise the age to 14, but rather it will be raised from 10 to 12. That means 12 and 13 year olds will continue to be subjected to the adult justice system.
The promise to raise the age to 14 in a few years time is a cynical step to delay, and to attempt to permanently avoid, raising to that age.
That is Labor's preferred position. The Greens have rolled over to accommodate them politically, as they have done before. Remember the destructive Compulsory Third Party changes?
Following pressure from medical and legal professionals (including myself), the Greens in August 2020 pushed Labor to make a commitment to raise the age which the then Attorney General, Gordon Ramsay MLA, did. That was two years ago.
Since then there have been a series of delays and broken promises. Do they seriously expect us to celebrate what will be at least a further two year delay?
Playing politics with children's futures, and with their family relationships, is cruel and immoral.
I was interested to read the article "'No evidence' UFOs are extra-terrestrial in origin, Defence Department talking points say" (canberratimes.com.au, September 23).
I wonder what the school kids, teachers and passers-by at a Melbourne school in 1966 would make of this (the Westall UFO).
They saw a saucer shaped UFO that apparently landed. Higher than normal levels of background radiation were found at the landing site.
Eerily the faceless government men then got involved, telling witnesses to keep quiet, they did not see what they thought they did. Thoughtcrime is real (1984).
Common sense tells us that ETs are real. Only the dumb and dumber in the government think otherwise.
President Zelenskyy's call for the UN to strip Russia of its Security Council veto prompts sad reflections on another time when the Soviet veto was used to prevent progress.
Prompted by the sickening slaughter of World War II the victorious Allies had created the United Nations in order to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war".
The new organisation's aim was to unite the nations for their joint security, to the great general benefit. In harmony with the general mood, the sole nuclear armed nation, the United States, offered to destroy its nuclear arsenal if measures were put in place to prevent other nations acquiring the atomic bomb.
The generous gesture, known as the Baruch Plan, was vetoed by a single vote; that of the Soviet Union.
What today's world would have been like if the nuclear threat had been thus nipped in the bud is hard even to imagine. No hydrogen bomb. No adversarial military blocs. No huge worldwide defence expenditure as each individual nation seeks to guarantee its own security.
We have failed, and pass on self-made problems for the next generation to solve.
How amusing. Ralph Babet, a Melbourne real estate agent turned crossbench senator, and the sole product of Clive Palmer's $30m misleading election advertising campaign, is opposed to Zali Steggall's attempt to expand her truth in political advertising bill to cover referendums.
In July this year Babet said: "The science is not settled. And anyone who tells you that the science is settled, is probably lying".
Some people are never happy.
One very good reason, amongst many others, why the promised stage three tax cuts should be scrapped. Modelling by the Greens has shown that close to 230 parliamentarians will receive on average $10K each during the first round of increases.
As the across the board total for all other eligible recipients would be huge, the money saved by scrapping the tax cuts could - and should - be used much more productively elsewhere.
However that is not likely to happen as I cannot envisage the PM and his cronies voluntarily denying themselves what is a very lucrative "bonus" remuneration increase.
"How responsible are we as individuals in doing the right thing" I asked myself after learning of the recent changes to hospital visiting rules.
Wearing surgical masks at health facilities is still required. This is some protection if they are worn correctly. N95 masks should be mandated as they give better protection against viral transmission.
Now we come to the difficult part in the rules relating to a person visiting a health facility.
Will there always be an honest answer by such a person that he or she has not lived with or been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person in the past 14 days, or by such a person who is awaiting test results, or has tested positive in the past seven days or who still has symptoms after seven days?
I would like to believe that people will be honest, but I doubt it. The majority of people are convinced through the easing of restrictions in other sectors of the community that the pandemic is over. It isn't.
As a one time Optus customer, I only just got my "urgent update", signed with a flourish by "KBR", the chief executive, on Wednesday.
She kindly outsources the leak problem, inviting me to exercise "heightened awareness" around my accounts.
In no way does she apologise for hoarding my data. Neither does she in any way offer to delete it now. Instead she's going to "protect" it. Just like she did before.
You wonder who really heads up their customer relations. Is it Scott Morrison by any chance?
Rugby Australia is probably only the first of many national sports bodies that will overlook Canberra as a venue for national tournaments ("Canberra at risk of missing out on major events: Rugby Australia", canberratimes.com.au, September 27).
Meanwhile, Andrew Barr says a new stadium is not an immediate priority for his government. Translation: tourist spending, increased employment and the other benefits derived from the ripple effect of staging such tournaments are not an immediate priority for his government.
Why would they be when his government can continue to fleece rate payers while causing them aggravation in the process? It's time for the federal government to shove Barr to one side; step in, and make a new or refurbished stadium precinct at Bruce happen, keeping any benefits for itself.
M Moore (Letters, September 28) wanted to know why the telcos require your data. Simple answer is they don't. But the government does through a 100 point check and data retention laws. Optus should pay for a new passport and so on for their failure to keep safe what they have been entrusted with.
The Greens have nothing to apologise for. The proposed ETS was modelled by climate change economists and Treasury and this showed there would have been no reduction in emissions for 25 years, whilst giving billions to big polluters.
Why would any Australian politician in their right mind want to listen to anything that Nigel Farage says about the Australian political process? His record in leading the UK towards ever expanding political influence and prosperity is obvious for everyone to see.
It appears there are ongoing issues with LPG supply in the Canberra region. There has been no information in the media nor from petrol outlets. I hope the supply issue is resolved soon. All petrol stations in Canberra have run out. This has happened with increasing frequency.
I was amused to read about the recent cheating in an e-sports tournament. I always thought that nerds were honest; the sort of people who would dob in cheaters to the teachers. Go and bet on the horses, at least you know it's honest (well most of the time).
Our new PM is right to enjoy his initial travel chances. A PM's popularity can wane to the degree that an absence from the country could bring a risk of the locks being changed.
Yes Minister, there's sure to be "ample parking within the city footprint" once many locals and visitors decide to avoid Civic like the plague ("Car parks to close in Civic at City Hill this week to set up light rail construction work sites", canberra.times.com.au, September 27).
The west's appetite for bio-fuels, beef grain feedlots, intensive chicken "farming", factory ships marine exploitation, deforestation, market warehousing price manipulation, warmongering and support for kleptocratic dictators, are primary causes of famine demanding resolution before fertiliser considerations.
King Charles won't pay any inheritance tax on the massive wealth he has inherited from the Queen. When so many Britons are struggling with the cost of living and the crisis in the NHS, I find this obscene.
M Moore (Letters, September 28) is apparently concerned Optus may have sinister motives for having their passport, Medicare, and driver's licence details on record. I suggest Optus, like many organisations dealing with customers' inquiries, has a database of such information to verify the identity of clients.
Digital societies are too vulnerable.
