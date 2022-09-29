The first big innovation at this year's night time extravaganza of the Floriade flower festival is mood swings.
Thursday and Sunday's theme will be "unwind" while Friday and Saturday will be "invigorate".
On the "unwind" nights, the music will be relaxed and the light shows moodier and slower, and on the "invigorate" nights the pace will be louder and faster, according to Ross Triffitt, manager of ACT Events.
As the sales pitch puts it: "Come and unwind with chilled out sounds, a massage and a glass of wine on Thursday, September 29 and again on Sunday, October 1.
"Then dial up your weekend a notch by experiencing an electric party vibe on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, September 31."
Another innovation is that there are three separate live music stages this year at the Commonwealth Park site.
There will also be "roving entertainers", from circus acts to musicians.
And the third innovation is that it's happening at all after the pause of the pandemic.
The event hasn't run for two years. The last one was pre-pandemic, from October 3 to 6 in 2019.
The organisers reckon that about 8,000 people will attend each night. Parking may be a problem so shuttle buses run from Civic and from other stops.
"During NightFest three shuttle buses will be running.
"The first shuttle will leave from the Mooseheads stop on September 29, or the alternate stop on Platform 9 in the City Bus interchange from September 30 - October 2 at 6pm.
"The last bus will depart NightFest at 10.45pm."
More than thirty acts have been signed up for the four nights from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. There are also a clutch of food sellers, offering everything from lobster to curry to pizza.
"It's a great event because it will be a different experience from Floriade during the day," Mr Triffitt said. "There's a vastly different atmosphere."
Tickets are now on sale (adults $25, child/concession $15, family $65 and children under five are free). This year will be the 35th anniversary.
The ACT government, which promotes the event, said: "Each evening from, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, Commonwealth Park will be illuminated with colour and filled with entertainers, musicians and fabulous food.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
