The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queanbeyan Local Court remands Tyler McKenna in custody after extradition from ACT

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:19am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest Tyler McKenna in Braddon on Wednesday and, inset, the "Bluey" toy allegedly used to hide cocaine. Pictures supplied

An alleged bikie is behind bars after police targeting cross-border crime arrested him during a series of raids that followed the interception of cocaine allegedly hidden in a children's toy dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.