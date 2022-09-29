It will be a remake of the Federation Cup final on Saturday, but the question remains who will walk away winners this time?
Canberra Olympic are looking to add their second piece of silverware to the cabinet this season, while Belconnen United are looking to prove people wrong when they battle it out for the NPLW major premiership.
It may mark the second piece of silverware for Olympic in a matter of months, after they claimed their first in June with their Fed Cup victory.
Or it may allow Belconnen to put it to those who wrote them off this season, and continue their legacy of silverware winning, as they walked away winners in 2019, the last full season before COVID-19 hit.
Olympic coach Nicole Begg said if her side did walk away winners from Deakin Stadium this weekend, it would mean a lot to the club and everyone who played their part over the years.
It has been a long time coming for Begg and Olympic, she re-entered the club in 2019 as an assistant coach after a two-year hiatus following her playing retirement.
"It shows the work that we've put in, not just myself but a few key people that have been there over the last few years to try and develop the program as a whole from the ground up," she said.
"There has been a lot of hard work and a few lean years in there but everyone, even the players that were with us through that period of time, not just the coaches, have contributed to that growth.
"It would mean a lot to everyone, the girls out there, the girls that have been part of our junior sides, and previous players that have all played their part in developing the club.
"It'd be a nice way to kind of see all that hard work pay off, but obviously we're super happy with being able to reach the grand final in the first place. It's all kind of bonus from here on out."
Olympic walked away 2-1 winners the last time they met Belconnen, and took a 3-2 win back in April, and in round 10 they both came away with a point each in a 1-1 stalemate.
But as it's finals, they both know anything can happen.
Begg said Belconnen were a very dangerous side, which was made evident by their three goals in a matter of minutes in their preliminary final last week against Canberra Croatia.
"Every game that we've played against Belco has been a really tight competitive match and the Fed Cup final was really cagey and intense. So we're expecting more of the same," Begg said.
"They've obviously shown how they're capable of competing really hard as a unit and never really giving in or giving up so we've got to be ready."
Scott Conlon's side will face a different side to the one they came up against back in June's final, as the Fed Cup player of the final Tianah Miro will not be an option. The 18-year-old tore her ACL a few weeks ago and her absence will be a "big loss" for Olympic, along with Jane Vanzino, who is also out injured.
Key player Olivia Fogarty is also expected to still be facing limited minutes, and will likely look to make an impact for her side off the bench, after injuring herself in the warm-up for the qualification final earlier this month.
Belconnen were written-off at the start of the season after losing a number of their key players to their rivals on Saturday, but took it as an opportunity to develop their younger players. They pulled talent from their youth programs, including a number of under 17s, and have leant into the outside noise dismissing them.
United's captain Talia Backhouse said they were almost fuelled by the underdog mentality, as they were out to prove those people wrong.
It's also a chance to get one back after the Fed Cup loss, but they were focused on building momentum from last weekend.
"At the start of the season, it was seen as kind of a development year for Belco and we weren't going to be competitive. It's going to be Olympic and [Canberra Croatia] in the final, that was pretty set. The underdog mentality has really helped us this season," she said.
"You can't write Belco off because we lost a few core players, our development programs are there for a reason and it's working really really well this year with seven young girls in our squad.
"Our game's so much different than the Fed Cup, we play a lot more cohesive, a lot more confident so I think we're focusing on that. It can take some time for a team to come together and it takes time for people to build confidence in playing the way they want to. And we've been really building on that and supporting players
"Whoever shows up on the day will win, I think it's as simple as that."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
