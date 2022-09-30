Ask anyone at the Monaro Panthers and they'll tell you Frank Cachia is the reason they're on the verge of their first title in 23 years.
The man who won nine trophies in six years at Canberra Olympic stepped down from all coaching duties two years ago, deciding it was time to step back and take a break. Then the Panthers came knocking.
Within a year he had the Panthers in the top four, but their grand final dreams were cut short when COVID-19 forced Capital Football to cancel the finals series. And this year it's even better. He took the Panthers from not winning any silverware in more than two decades, to claiming the Charity Shield and the Australia Cup qualifying trophy.
Panthers' treasurer Alex Tine said it was Cachia's experience that made the difference the past two years, and the club could not be prouder heading into Saturday's match against Canberra Croatia.
"We needed to get someone that attracted players, and that made the difference. We've always had good players, but we needed someone who could get us to the finish line," he said.
"We've always had that support and depth, we just needed something more. No matter what sport you are in, you're supported by all Queanbeyanites. It's one of those things, once you're in, you're in.
"We had a 50-year celebration a few years ago and people living in Italy, America, England and all over the world actually came back for that. So that's where it stands in their hearts."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The club's last run of form came in the 1990s when former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro was president and recruited heavily. It lead to promotion to the top flight, and Monaro's last championship win in 1999 with a 1-0 defeat of the Capital City Suns.
This time around it took another big recruitment drive by Cachia, and things have come full circle for one of the men standing next to the Panthers' coach.
Matthew Cachia was member of Monaro's last NPL men's grand final winning side back in 1999.
He was a defender back then, in his early 20s, who had just gotten a new bleached blonde hairdo with some of his Panthers teammates for the occasion.
But this time, Matthew will be pacing the sidelines as Monaro's assistant coach hoping to do it again alongside his cousin Frank.
"I have great memories from the time. The culture is still very similar, and there's a lot of similarities between that group and this group," he said.
"It would be really special to do it again. First as a player, and now as an assistant coach helping Frank, plus given the fact that it's been so long, it would be huge.
"Croatia have been the benchmark all year, so with a team like Deakin you can not give them anything. We really need to match their level of intensity and commitment for the 90 minutes on Saturday. If not, they're a team that can expose you pretty quickly.
"We know we're the underdogs going in, so the pressure is certainly on them, but our boys are feeling confident."
For Monaro, it's a stark difference to Croatia's seventh grand final appearance since 2013 on Saturday, but they are leaning into the challenge.
And know anything can happen, with their run of form this season in their favour. Cachia brought in about 15 new players this year to his squad and has taken two of three trophies available this season, with the final piece of silverware on the line this weekend.
Panthers' goalkeeper Jordan Thurtell said their season highlighted how good of a coach Cachia was.
He also confirmed there had been talk about embodying the 1999 winning team's tactics of bleaching their hair.
"There was talk about it in our group chat where we were all going to go blonde," he laughed.
"It wouldn't be too much of change for me but a couple of the boys weren't keen on it. So we decided it was going to be one in, all in, so we didn't do it.
"It would mean everything to the club [to win], it's such a big year and there's been a lot of milestone that the club hasn't achieved in a very long time, and this would really just cap off a great year.
"There's also plenty of people at the club, you've got the whole board and just a lot of supporters that have stuck by the club through a lot of hard times, so this would be a great reward for them."
NPL GRAND FINALS
Women: Canberra Olympic v Belconnen United, 3pm.
Men: Canberra Croatia v Monaro Panthers, 6pm. Both games at Deakin Stadium on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.