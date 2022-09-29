MIX 106.3 is still Canberra's favourite radio station, according to the GfK radio ratings survey for 2022 released on Thursday.
Ratings showed MIX 106.3 remained the most listened to station between 5:30am and 12am, despite HIT 104.7 receiving more new listeners.
MIX 106.3 held the largest market share at 21.9 per cent, a 0.5 per cent increase from the last survey, followed by HIT 104.7 which held a 15 per cent market share of listeners, a 0.8 per cent increase from the previous survey.
The radio station also took out number one rankings in the breakfast, morning, afternoon, drive and weekend time slots, while ABC Canberra took out number one in the evening time time slot.
ABC Canberra came in third in overall market share of Canberra listeners at 11.2 per cent, despite a 1.6 per cent decrease in listeners from the last release of ratings, which was the biggest drop among all radio stations.
This was followed by 2RN with 9.6 per cent of total market share, ABC Classic with 8.9 per cent, 2JJJ with 8.4 per cent, 2CA with 6.1 per cent, 2CC with 4.8 per cent and lastly ABC News Radio with 4.0 per cent.
ABC Classic also experienced the biggest uptick in listeners, with a 2.2 per cent increase.
MIX 106.3's main audience was 40 to 54 year olds while the ABC Canberra's largest demographic was people over 65 and HIT 104.7 was most popular with 18 to 24 year olds.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
