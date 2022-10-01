Perhaps one way of testing whether one is a hoarder or only (only!) a collector is to ask oneself truthfully if one can bear the thought of any of one's accumulated possession's being given away or thrown away. How might Her Majesty have reacted to the suggestion that one of her Canaletto paintings be given away (perhaps to the deserving poor, perhaps to adorn and beautify a wall of some premises, a prison, say, housing unfortunates)?