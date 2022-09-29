The Canberra Times
Tough times just got tougher for millions

By The Canberra Times
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
With petrol prices now set to increase by 25 cents a litre following the expiry of the Coalition's six-month fuel excise holiday, the Reserve Bank expected to increase interest rates by another 50 basis points on Tuesday, and disappointing July CPI figures, life for millions of households will get a lot harder before it gets better.

