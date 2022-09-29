The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 30, 1966

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: September 30, 1966

On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported that a new road through Woden would be called Yarra Glen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.