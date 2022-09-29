Times Past: September 30, 1966

On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported that a new road through Woden would be called Yarra Glen.
The road that's now a main artery for those travelling through Woden was named after the homestead in the area that was owned originally by the Campbell family who were early settlers.
There was to be no suffix attached as the name sounded better on its own.
The plan for the road was to go from Adelaide Avenue all the way through to the most southern suburbs at the time.
On this day of reporting, construction had begun at the Adelaide avenue end.
The Yarra Glen now goes between Yamba Drive roundabout and Adelaide Avenue. As a main thoroughfare, it's hard to imagine what the daily commutes would look like without it.
Another fun fact that accompanied the news of the Yarra Glen's construction was that some names within suburbs had come from a particular person or places.
For example streets in Mawson were named after people who had a connection to Antarctica.
The suburb of Lyons was named after the Prime Minister Mr J. A. Lyons who was Tasmanian, and as a follow on from that, all the street names are places in Tasmania.
There is a website now through the Act Government where you can look up your suburb and street and find the history behind it!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.