Australia's highest court will have a majority of female judges for the first time in its history.
The historic change came when Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced the appointment of Justice Jayne Jagot to the seven-person bench of the High Court of Australia.
Justice Jagot will be the seventh woman appointed to the court and 56th overall. She succeeds Justice Patrick Keane following his retirement.
And a new agreement has been struck between the federal government and large gas exporters to help prevent a shortfall in the market next year.
Resources Minister Madeleine King said the deal ensures that uncontracted gas would be offered first to Australian users.
On the national integrity commission, the government is not disclosing the discussions it had with the opposition over the deal to get it through parliament swiftly.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus refused to be drawn on whether the reluctance to allow public hearings came from the negotiations.
"I'm not going to go through whose idea was which but I can say that there's been incredibly high levels of participation and co-operation across the parliament in getting the balance right with this legislation," he said.
The integrity commission bill will now be scrutinised by a committee of MPs after the opposition provided in-principle support for the new body.
And it might not seem like it but it's 20 years since the Bali bombings.
The attack claimed 202 lives in total with 209 wounded. It is also still seared into the memory of Glen McEwen who was in Bali as a 35-year-old Australian Federal Police officer investigating a people smuggling operation.
He and three colleagues were in a bar when the attack happened.
"There was an almighty boom and then the lights went out," he said.
"It was just carnage and chaos," he said of the area around Paddy's Bar and the Sari Club, where the two bombs were detonated.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
