Cressida Campbell is a peculiarly Sydney artist - one working within the general tradition of Margaret Preston, Grace Cossington Smith and Margaret Olley. She is now being honoured with a very large and dazzling exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia.
This 62-year-old artist was born and trained in Sydney and, like Cossington Smith, Preston and Olley, she subscribes to the idea that there is much magic to be discovered in a well-loved interior space or in an intimate environment. This beautifully curated and presented exhibition is divided into six thematic sections: still life, interiors, plants, studio, bushland, and water views. It is predominantly an exhibition about the artist's life as experienced from her home/studio in Bronte with occasional visits further afield, sometimes as far as Brisbane and Newcastle. In this sense it is a very autobiographical exhibition.
The artist fell into printmaking while still in her teens and studying at East Sydney Technical College. This grew into a lifelong obsession with the study of the subtleties of the Japanese woodblock printing technique in Australia and abroad. By the time Campbell was in her mid-20s, she had hit upon a formula for the main technique of her art production.
She would work on sheets of heavy marine plywood onto which she would devise her figurative designs - such as well-loved corners of her home or studio, floral still life compositions or scenic views. These she would record on the plywood as a pencil drawing, frequently prompted by photographs as an aide-mémoire. Once satisfied with the composition, she would then incise it into the wood with a Japanese engraving tool with a fine dental drill bit that would follow through every pencil line. After being sanded with fine sandpaper the block would be ready for painting.
Campbell works with watercolours - Windsor & Newton Cotman watercolours to be precise - and paints in a painstaking manner with very fine brushes layering the colours until the desired effect is achieved. The paints are layered over a considerable period of time with superimposed tones until the artist is satisfied that the work cannot be pushed any further. A print is then taken from this painted block. The surface of the block is gently sprayed with water and then a dampened sheet of 300 grams per square metre Stonehenge paper is placed on top of the painted block and then rubbed on the back of the paper with rollers to transfer the impression (in reverse) onto the paper. The artist then meticulously works over the printed impression, with paint filling in the bits that may not have completely transferred from the block.
I have deliberately paused on the painstaking technique of art production as it is this, rather than any conceptual framework, that gives unity to the whole exhibition. Early in her career, Campbell would produce a limited edition of prints - in other words, she would take 10 or 20 impressions as original prints from the same block or matrix, as is the norm in printmaking and a strategy to make art financially accessible to people. This invariably requires the artist to constantly repaint the block for each new print in the edition - a tedious and frequently boring task, sometimes left to professional printers.
Campbell decided early in the piece to abandon editions and to simply have a single (very costly) unique print and she would also display and sell at her exhibitions the painted blocks themselves. As a marketing strategy it has worked - her prints and painted blocks at auction have topped $500,000 and her commercial gallery exhibitions are sold out before they open. She is one of Australia's most expensive living artists, although it also needs to be kept in mind that some of her prints are sizeable - up to four metres in length - and the meticulous technique means that each work may take over a month to produce. Campbell has generally been an artist who has won favour with art collectors before being acclaimed by public art institutions.
Although this is a very large exhibition, the uniformity in technique and sensibility creates the impression of a certain sameness throughout the show. The display of monumental tondo (circular) shaped prints is one highlight, the glorious longitudinal The Pool print is another. Throughout there is the triumph of technique, a technique that is exacting, beautifully executed and honest. Even the least schooled eye can see the amount of effort that has gone into the production of the work and the dazzling impression that this has achieved. The subject matter is joyous - a celebration of beauty discovered in everyday reality, in flowers and in nature. It is a show that brings joy to all, in a world that at times appears a little bleak.
Some may ask why this particular Sydney artist should be awarded such an honour in Canberra. Personally, I am delighted to see such a comprehensive exhibition of Campbell's art and it would be good if the Canberra gallery made it a policy to show regularly survey exhibitions of the work of significant contemporary Australian women - eX de Medici, Sally Smart, Wendy Sharpe and Criss Canning are just some names that promptly spring to mind as possible candidates.
