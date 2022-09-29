Campbell works with watercolours - Windsor & Newton Cotman watercolours to be precise - and paints in a painstaking manner with very fine brushes layering the colours until the desired effect is achieved. The paints are layered over a considerable period of time with superimposed tones until the artist is satisfied that the work cannot be pushed any further. A print is then taken from this painted block. The surface of the block is gently sprayed with water and then a dampened sheet of 300 grams per square metre Stonehenge paper is placed on top of the painted block and then rubbed on the back of the paper with rollers to transfer the impression (in reverse) onto the paper. The artist then meticulously works over the printed impression, with paint filling in the bits that may not have completely transferred from the block.