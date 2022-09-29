Could this trout season be even better than the last?
The most recent season was one of the best in many years; some said it was the most memorable in decades.
But with so much water around, and a lot more to come, pundits are predicting that the 2022/23 season could top it.
The rivers open this Saturday and, although they'll be flowing swiftly and challenging to fish, there could be some nice rainbows and browns about.
The premier stream fishing should start unfolding in a month or so as the weather warms and insect activity increases.
That is likely to set the scene for very consistent fly and lure fishing for the remainder of spring and well into summer across the Monaro, Snowy Mountains and even in the creeks near Canberra.
Lake fishing is outstanding and continues to be the main drawcard for anglers.
Jindabyne, so often in the shadow of Eucumbene, has come into its own this week, producing some incredible catches, including at least one giant ex-brood stock Atlantic salmon and a few fat brook trout.
Eucumbene has passed the 50 per cent mark and is dishing up some of the best shore-based fishing in years.
There are no stand-out locations - every popular haunt across the lake is yielding fish on a consistent basis.
The fish are cruising in close, especially at dusk or when there's a bit of breeze about. Soaking a bait is great, but working small lures and wet flies around the margins is particularly deadly at the moment.
The October long weekend is when we traditionally celebrate the start of a hot flathead bite on the coast.
But the action so far has been sub-par, thanks to cooler than average air and water temperatures.
However, conditions have been great for luderick, which are biting aggressively in a few systems, including the Bermagui, Tomega and Moruya rivers.
They're mostly falling for green weed but can also be tempted with nippers and worms.
