Raiders prop Joe Tapine had an incredible season for the Green Machine, and now he has a secret NFL weapon in his corner for 2023.
The weekend before Tapine signed a multimillion-dollar extension to remain a Raider until the end of 2027, the Mal Meninga Medallist was in the sunshine coast hinterland.
He was attending the wedding of his wife Kirsten's sister Tanisha, who married former Seattle Seahawk, Jesse Williams.
"It was a nice, beautiful, little ceremony," Tapine told The Canberra Times.
Tapine is more than familiar with his new brother-in-law's American football experience as a star defensive lineman at the iconic University of Alabama before being drafted into the NFL in 2013.
But the Dally M Prop of the Year said he doesn't plan on taking on 1.91 metre-tall, 140-kilogram Williams in tackling drills anytime soon.
"Nah, he's pretty chill. Just a real kickback kind of dude," Tapine said.
Williams is eager however to visit the capital to cheer on the Raiders and Tapine.
"I'm definitely going to try and get out to some games," the retired NFL player said.
"With Joe and Kirsten down there for a few more years, we'll have to make a few family trips.
"It's a funny connection," Williams, who played rugby league in high school in Brisbane, added.
"Joe's an awesome guy. I've gotten to know him over the past few years. He's very dedicated to what he's doing and absolutely crushing it.
"I don't follow too much rugby league these days to be honest, but I follow Joe and keep up with what he's doing, and he's killing it."
Since hanging up his NFL cleats, Williams has been busy exploring his other passions, from photography and art, to strength and conditioning training.
Born on Thursday Island, he's also done community work in Queensland with indigenous communities, and most recently he was making stops all around the country running Gridiron Australia camps.
"Football changed my life and it would be unjust for me not to try and give back," Williams said.
"The reception for the camps surpassed the expectations I had and especially the skill level and the commitment to football over here - it's definitely growing.
"There were 150 to 200 players at every camp and we've got a few more camps coming in January."
Despite not playing an official regular season NFL game through injury and a kidney cancer battle, Williams was on the Seahawks roster for their Super Bowl XLVIII success.
That made the 31-year-old the first Australian to receive a championship ring.
If he did come to the capital next NRL season, Williams would have an inspirational story to share at Raiders HQ.
Not only did his NFL career see him win a Super Bowl, meet US President Barack Obama and get to play in front of thousands of fans, he also overcame a well-documented cancer diagnosis, he was coached by one of the greatest of all time in Nick Saban, and shared a locker room with the dominant 'Legion of Boom' Seahawks defence.
It'd make for a hell of a pep talk for the Raiders as they aim to improve on their NRL semi-final exit this year.
Williams also said he'd be happy to show off his Super Bowl bling to players - some of which are known to enjoy playing NFL fantasy football.
"I'll have to bring it with me to Canberra," Williams, who also won multiple rings with Alabama, joked.
"Every now and again I do bring out the rings.
"I wore the Super Bowl ring to some of the camps and we did take a few photos with them at the wedding, but I didn't want to steal any shine away from my wife."
After sealing his long-term future with the Raiders, Tapine is travelling to England with the New Zealand squad this weekend for their upcoming Rugby League World Cup campaign.
The Kiwis will play Leeds Rhinos in a warm-up game at Headingley on October 8, before their first World Cup match against Lebanon on October 17 at 5.30am, Australian time.
"Because of COVID these past few years, the international game has sort of been put on pause," New Zealand head coach Michael Maguire said.
"So this will be an enormous World Cup."
Melanie Dinjaski
