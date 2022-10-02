The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders forward Joe Tapine welcomes former NFL star Jesse Williams to the family

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated October 2 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Tapine now calls Jesse Williams his brother in-law. Picture Getty Images and Instagram.

Raiders prop Joe Tapine had an incredible season for the Green Machine, and now he has a secret NFL weapon in his corner for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.