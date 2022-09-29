Woman allegedly run over in violent altercation

The police want to hear from anyone who has footage of what seems to have been a violent altercation which left a woman with leg injuries, apparently after being run over.
They aren't giving details beyond saying that three people were involved in the row which happened at around 5pm on Tuesday at Lathlain Street, Belconnen (near the Westfield Shopping Centre).
It's not known if it was some sort of road rage incident. Nor is it known if the people knew each other.
In the altercation, the police say that the allegation is that the woman was run over by a car and a man was assaulted.
They want anyone who might have dashcam footage or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
ACT Policing's statement says: "About 5pm, officers received multiple reports of an incident involving three individuals on Lathlain Street, Belconnen (near the Westfield Shopping Centre).
"When officers arrived at the location they found a woman with injuries to her legs. ACT Ambulance Services were called and provided medical attention prior to the woman being transported to hospital.
"One man at the scene alleged his vehicle was damaged and he was assaulted by another individual.
"Police are seeking any witnesses in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm or vehicles with dash cam footage on Lathlain Street to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
