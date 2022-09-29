The Canberra Times
Police want dashcam footage of three person confrontation

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:50am
Woman allegedly run over in violent altercation

The police want to hear from anyone who has footage of what seems to have been a violent altercation which left a woman with leg injuries, apparently after being run over.

