Government policies played a role in Optus data breach

Governments have been seeking to record everything about us to save us from "terrorism". Optus only needed to identify a person at point of sale. There was little need to save customers', now compromised, data. It is being saved so the government can "fight terrorists". Instead the government has assisted terrorists. Sure, Optus have security teams that have missed this vulnerability.
My greater concern is the clubs and shops, and similar smaller organisations who scan and store, rather than just sight, your driver's license as a condition of entry or purchase. Do you think they have better security teams than Optus? But cheer up, as we are told 'If you've done nothing wrong, you've got nothing to worry about'.
I just picked up my new Australian passport. It was issued under the authority of a deceased British Queen. I hope it's genuine.
Amanda Vanstone ("Will a Voice get better outcomes for Indigenous Australians?", canberratimes.com.au, September 29) accuses Voice supporters of employing "debating tricks" but only does the same in making her negative arguments.
For example, the "ATSIC move" should have been discarded long ago. ATSIC has absolutely no comparison with the Voice.
The Voice will be purely an advisory body; it will have some wins and some losses in this regard, just like all our other national advisory bodies. But at least First Australians will be guaranteed a formalised parliamentary hearing and constitutional recognition, which is more, despite their unique and historic heritage, than they have ever had before.
It is estimated that at this moment there are more than 100,000 homeless Australians every night of the week. Whether it's sleeping rough, couch surfing, sleeping in a car or residing in a boarding house, that is a frightening figure.
We could largely reduce this figure with some planning. It would just take our federal and state governments to have the political will and look at the Housing First Model that is utilised in Finland. There is a solution.
I am looking forward to seeing who will be the first federal MP to be referred to the proposed anti-corruption commission. There are so many options to choose from given the retrospectivity suggested.
I think it will be a little while before we see sitting MPs. Bread and circuses are an old, but well-proven, distraction policy.
I trust that any trials that result from the commission's activities will be publicly heard in a federal court. It would be extremely unfair if the burden fell to ACT ratepayers and ACT courts.
Let's also hope bribes, err sorry, donations to political parties by businesses and organisations meet the definition of corruption, even if that means taxpayers directly funding candidates equally.
I'm not sure if Mr Dutton has changed his stripes. In supporting the government on its federal ICAC model he will stifle any further demands from the crossbenchers as their support will no longer be needed.
Marilyn Shepherd (Letters, September 28) fails to see the difference between an unprovoked and aggressive invasion of another country, such as Russia in Ukraine, and countries defending themselves and others against terrorism.
Israel does use US weapons in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, but only to protect its civilians from terror attacks, mainly by groups sponsored and armed by Iran.
Similarly, Saudi Arabia in Yemen is trying to restore the internationally recognised government.
It's not Penny Wong's statement that is ironic, it's Shepherd calling her hypocritical when she herself is so selective.
