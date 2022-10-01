The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Government policies played a role in Optus data breach

By Letters to the Editor
October 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Optus have security teams that have missed this vulnerability. Picture supplied

Governments have been seeking to record everything about us to save us from "terrorism". Optus only needed to identify a person at point of sale. There was little need to save customers', now compromised, data. It is being saved so the government can "fight terrorists". Instead the government has assisted terrorists. Sure, Optus have security teams that have missed this vulnerability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.