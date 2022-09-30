The Canberra Times
Show trials 'malarkey' a smoke screen for corruption secrecy

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:20pm, first published 7:30pm
By backing Anthony Albanese's anti-corruption commission model Peter Dutton has dealt the crossbench out of the game. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Peter Dutton continues to peddle his "show trials" malarkey as he and the Prime Minister come together to try to cocoon the public interest operations of a federal integrity commission within a framework of "exceptional circumstances" ("Corruption hearings should be public", editorial, canberratimes.com.au, September 29).

