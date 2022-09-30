Show trials 'malarkey' a smoke screen for corruption secrecy

Peter Dutton continues to peddle his "show trials" malarkey as he and the Prime Minister come together to try to cocoon the public interest operations of a federal integrity commission within a framework of "exceptional circumstances" ("Corruption hearings should be public", editorial, canberratimes.com.au, September 29).
While making claims of seeking and enabling consensus for the bill's legislative passage, both major political parties appear keen to bulldoze through both houses of Parliament investigative and reporting processes that will be neither sufficiently timely nor transparent in terms of public awareness or learnings from cases brought before it.
Making public hearings the norm rather than the exception would underpin the new commission's important preventive role too.
Its operations must be a powerful reminder about public accountability and integrity, and a disincentive to wrongdoing by anyone associated with national governing and decision-making.
This in turn should deliver cost savings over time to the commission and the taxpayer, more reliable and trustworthy governance, and fairer and more transparent policy-making and expenditure determinations across the whole federal budget.
Your editorial "Corruption hearings should be public" (canberratimes.com.au, September 29) is right on the money.
If a federal integrity commission's hearings and findings remain behind closed doors, it will be clear that the ALP has something to hide, just as the LNP has demonstrated it has, through its unwillingness to get the corruption body off the ground when it could have.
And another thing. Open hearings would also serve as a deterrent to those who may decide that the ignominy of being found out is enough to stop them from risking the temptation in the first place.
Charles Gascoigne (Letters, September 28) argues that we should change the language that we use in reporting road crashes.
Crashes are more likely to occur when humans make decisions that do not adequately allow for conditions.- Leon Arundell, Downer
More evidence for that argument was provided in a The Canberra Times article, published on the same day ("Hailstorm hits Gungahlin, Belconnen causing damage and road accidents," September 28).
The article said, "the ACT has been hit by a dumping of hail, causing ... road accidents."
That claim was incorrect, in two ways.
Firstly, almost all road crashes result from human decisions. They are rarely "accidents."
Secondly, adverse weather rarely "causes" crashes.
Crashes are more likely to occur when humans make decisions that do not adequately allow for weather conditions.
It would be more accurate to say, "road crashes occurred after the ACT was hit by a dumping of hail."
The Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM) has called for input from any voter to make a submission on Australia's electoral system.
The deadline for submissions is October 7. They can be addressed to the committee online. I have made a submission especially concentrating on the desirability for Australia to adopt a Proportional System (Party List) for the House of Representatives.
This is used in 90 countries. The Committee has just accepted my submission which is listed as No 219.
I encourage your readers to also make a submission.
If you agree with this particular view you could simply support mine. If not, you could make a different kind of submission.
There are a number of other aspects the JSCEM will concentrate on, following on from the 2022 federal election.
Mick Richardson's question about why electric vehicles don't include a propeller to generate electricity (Letters, September 27) is a classic example of what happens when you sleep during science class.
The answer is the laws of thermodynamics, which state (according to Ginsberg's theorem) "you can't win; you can't break even; and you can't even get out of the game".
The energy needed to drive the car forward against the resistance caused by the propeller and generator would use up more power from the battery than the propeller would generate, resulting in an overall loss of energy from the battery.
The principle was superbly illustrated by an episode of The Simpsons in which a bored Lisa invents a perpetual motion machine.
Homer, watching it go faster and faster, says: "Lisa! In this house we OBEY the laws of thermodynamics!"
Mick Richardson (Letters, September 27), a reversed propeller at the front of an electric car could be used to generate power from the wind as it moves forward. However, that would unavoidably create more drag than the usable power it would generate.
The drag of a generator is only useful when you want to slow down and electric cars already have that feature without need of a propeller. If you force any electric motor to turn, it automatically acts as a generator.
When you lift your foot off the accelerator pedal an EV's motor operates in reverse, converting the kinetic energy of the vehicle to electricity that is fed back into the battery. EVs recover much of the energy they use to accelerate or go uphill when they decelerate or go downhill.
However, there is always energy lost to friction, wind resistance, electrical resistance etc. Regenerative braking can never recover 100 per cent of the energy. That's why batteries need recharging periodically.
A battery in an electric car such as a Tesla is made of 11.25 kilograms of lithium, 27 kilograms of nickel, 20 kilograms of manganese, 13.5 kilograms of cobalt, 90 kilograms of copper and 180 kilograms of aluminium, steel and plastic, averaging 340 to 450 kilograms of minerals.
All of these have to be mined and processed into a battery that stores electricity, which is generated by gas, oil, coal, nuclear or water, with a tiny fraction from wind and solar. That is the real truth about "green energy" and electric vehicles.
It is difficult to see how our democracy will not be shredded by the bifurcation created in the opposing views of the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013, and the Intelligence Services Act 2001.
The intentions of the two pieces of legislation are clearly at odds.
The first represents the democratic dreams and hopes of the public inherent in protecting whistleblowers. The other represents the paranoia and fear inherent in hatred and war mongering.
The ongoing charges against whistleblower David McBride are clearly made untenable by the outcomes of the Brereton Report.
In addition to this we have the charges against Richard Boyle and his reports of wrongdoing in the Tax Office.
In 2016, an independent review found that the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 needed to be overhauled.
The wasteful stupidity caused by the charging of Bernard Collaery, David McBride and Richard Boyle brings to our attention the need to also urgently review the Intelligence Services Act 2001.
People who risk their own welfare and wellbeing to tell us the truth should not be penalised. We risk the life of Julian Assange and all other whistleblowers by supporting this sort of paranoid nonsense. Hopefully the new wave in Australian politics will see this stupidity end.
In 2021 a cull of kangaroos was undertaken on Farrer Ridge Nature Park the target was to leave 101 kangaroos in 202 hectares. Unfortunately, the estimated number of kangaroos the PCS wildlife Management Unit arrived at was completely wrong.
There was a large reduction in numbers occurring between 2015 to 2019 mainly due to invasion of weeds that choked out edible grasses for three seasons and the very hot dry summer of 2019.
After the cull concerned people gathered to count how many were left and only 30 kangaroos remained instead of 101. In July this year another count was arranged by concerned residents and close to 40 were found, some being joeys out of the pouch.
In the 2022 update the PCS Management say there are now 146 kangaroos. This is totally wrong. Much damage has been inflicted on the kangaroo population with only two small mobs of around 15 and one to four found in various places around the reserve but this falls on deaf ears. The Environment Minister will not address our concerns.
There is now a notice on the entries to the reserve that contraception will take place. Surely, any human with compassion would want to investigate and make sure they don't inflict more damage to the decimated population of kangaroos and the biodiversity of the reserve.
