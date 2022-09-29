Tom Banks' hopes of reigniting his Wallabies career will have to wait at least one more week after being ruled out of the Australia A game against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will have a close eye on Test hopefuls when they run on the field as he mulls major changes to his squad in an attempt to get World Cup plans back on track.
Ben Donaldson gets a crack at the No. 10 jersey as he battles with Tane Edmed for the chance to go to the next level, while Suliasi Vunivalu will start on the wing and could emerge as Australian rugby's missing X-factor.
ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan will captain the side, his brother Lachlan starts at hooker and Cadeyrn Neville and Nick Frost partner up in the second row.
Hudson Creighton is at outside centre and Billy Pollard is on the bench as the back-up rake.
Banks had hoped to join them after recovering from a horrific broken arm, which appeared the end his Wallabies career in July as he prepares to move his career to the top Japanese competition on a rich deal.
But the ex-Brumbies flyer has been given an extra week to get back to full strength, opening the door for Queensland Reds star Jock Campbell to get the first opportunity in the No. 15 jersey.
No one has jumped up and grabbed the fullback role in Banks' absence, with Rennie surprising many by refusing to use Campbell during the Rugby Championships.
His first shot at the Australia A job will come with the knowledge Banks is waiting in the wings and desperate to earn a Wallabies recall to revive his own World Cup ambitions.
Vunivalu has been in a similar situation to Campbell, biding his time in the Wallabies background despite being a proven try-scoring weapon in the NRL.
His rugby career has been hampered by injuries, but many view him as the gamebreaker the Wallabies need to somehow get back to their best.
Australia A coach Jason Gilmore said Vunivalu was itching for game time, backing him as "one of the best wingers" in Australia.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
