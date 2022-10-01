The birds are cleaning the cobwebs from our windows to help their nest construction, and every time I weed the garden, new weeds seem to spring up in the freshly dug plots as soon as I turn around.
Planting season has finally begun. I'm planting tomatoes. I know that last week I wrote "don't plant tomatoes till we've had two days of 20C", but we have had several days of almost 20C, so I've splurged on two advanced tomato plants, Improved Grosse Lisse and a longish rather than round red cherry tomato, both delicious varieties that have done well for us before, as well as a punnet of coriander.
I haven't put in the main tomato crop yet, the one that will give us deep red tomato passata to freeze for winter. Tomato seed can rot in chilly soil at night. A week or two of about 10C-24C is ideal.
There's no "one time" to put in all summer veg. But this week's 5C-8C nighttime temperatures are okay for planting seeds or seedlings of lettuce, asparagus, artichokes, spinach, peas, snow peas, parsley, bok choi, and carrots, fabulous home-grown carrots that are so rich in carotenes a tomato soup with a couple of carrots added will turn bright orange, not red.
Plant only half your seed now though, in case we get a long cold snap and your carrots think they've gone through winter again and go to seed. Put in another lot in a few weeks' time.
I'm planting snow peas today, as well as destroying a few violet plants and hauling out vetch. I don't actually like snow peas much. A few floating around among the other veg are okay, but I'd happily do without them. Kids however adore them. Teach a kid what a crunchy snow pea on the vine looks and tastes like, and your snow pea pods will vanish as soon as your kids and their friends wander past the vegetable garden. Kids are worse than bower birds when it comes to snaffling snow peas - even kids who refuse to eat anything green on a plate.
Most adults seem to like snow peas too, especially picked fresh and crisp. Supermarket snow peas tend to be rubbery. A bowl of snow peas makes a most acceptable gift for a friend, co-worker or any local friendly business, as does a bunch of parsley or fragrant coriander. But only give your bent and knobbly carrots to those who understand that homegrown carrots are delicious, in case the potential recipients are only familiar with the perfectly formed but far less luscious supermarket carrots. Fresh asparagus is also usually extremely welcome, especially if it's the purple or fat white varieties not easily available in shops.
We planted snow pea seeds in autumn, and they are duly blooming now, with a lovely crop to give away. If all goes as planned - which it usually doesn't in the garden, but that's part of the fun - a new row of snow peas planted now should give us another crop by the December school holidays, and the grandkids can munch them, as well as sun ripe apricots, plums that range from dark red to small and yellow, and the last of the mulberries: luxuries for kids.
I plant our snow peas on a trellis of old reinforcing mesh, where they can climb up away from the damp garden, and have less chance of getting powdery or downy mildew. This spring second crop will be planted far from the earlier autumn planting, as elderly snow pea plants are more prone to disease. A bit of garden quarantine is advisable. Staking peas and snow pea plants is also a good idea, even if your snow peas aren't the climbing variety, as all pea vines tend to "lodge", a garden term for "fall over with the weight of wet leaves and lots of pods". I only grow the climbing varieties, as if I have to stake them either way, I want as much pea vine as possible in return for the effort.
Plant your snow peas so the soil just covers them. They should germinate in about 10 days. Train the tendrils upwards, otherwise they will decide to investigate the other side of the vegetable garden and crawl along the ground, or climb up the corn plants, which is actually quite convenient, or the tomatoes, which isn't.
Feed your peas well. I plant mine into soil that's had a fairly recent dose of old hen manure, and feed them at least once while growing, then stop once they are producing blooms. If I get greedy, I'll let the snow peas mature so they grow fat peas inside - I adore fresh peas. But there is enormous joy in giving away a bowl of snow peas.
Always grow just a bit too much of everything: silverbeet, raspberries with flavour that will knock your socks off and lead you to understand why raspberries and cream used to be considered one of life's greatest delicacies, apricots, lettuces, cucumbers, the sweetest of fresh sweetcorn, pumpkins, though not zucchini, as by January half the gardeners in Canberra will be trying to give away zucchini.
It's easy to forget the generosity of this planet. Being generous with its produce reminds us of the need to protect the world, its soils and waterways and ecosystems, so that it keeps providing for us.
If every gardener in Canberra planted a bit more fruit and veg than they need for their own household; if every footpath was planted with fruit trees or vegetable plots with a sign saying "help yourself"; if every workplace had a roof garden, and all schools grew vegetable gardens where kids could take home at least two or three kinds of veg every day, and if every park had community vegetable plots and fruit trees, tended not just by volunteers but government projects, Canberra could pretty much feed itself. Tropical mangoes, pineapples and early tomatoes and watermelons would be seen as luxuries, not staples - and no one in our region need go hungry.
It's so easy to grow food. It's even more satisfying to share it.
Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.
