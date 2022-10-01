I plant our snow peas on a trellis of old reinforcing mesh, where they can climb up away from the damp garden, and have less chance of getting powdery or downy mildew. This spring second crop will be planted far from the earlier autumn planting, as elderly snow pea plants are more prone to disease. A bit of garden quarantine is advisable. Staking peas and snow pea plants is also a good idea, even if your snow peas aren't the climbing variety, as all pea vines tend to "lodge", a garden term for "fall over with the weight of wet leaves and lots of pods". I only grow the climbing varieties, as if I have to stake them either way, I want as much pea vine as possible in return for the effort.