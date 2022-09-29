ACT Policing is seeking the public's help following a crash in Bruce which resulted in five people needing to be taken to hospital.
At about 10.45pm on Friday, September 23, police attended a collision between a black Nissan Micra and a red Hyundai i30 at the intersection of Ginninderra Drive and Haydon Drive in Bruce.
Five people were treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.
ACT Policing are asking anyone with information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7224812. Information can be provided anonymously.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
