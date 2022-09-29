Whitefella Yella Tree. By Dylan Van Den Berg. Co-directed by Declan Greene and Amy Sole. Griffin Theatre Company. Courtyard Studio. Canberra Theatre Centre. Until October 1. Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 62752700.
Playwright Dylan Van Den Berg writes with a voice that demands to be heard and a spirit that compels engagement. Canberra audiences have been fortunate witnesses to his extraordinary ability to tell the stories of First Nations people in a land occupied by whitefellas. In his award-winning, loosely autobiographical play Milk, which premiered at the Street Theatre, Van Den Berg explored the search for his identity as a Palawi man. In Nadjung, commissioned by Belco Arts, Van Den Berg examined the climate crisis and corporate exploitation through Indigenous eyes.
Now, in Griffin Theatre Company's powerful production of Whitefella Yella Tree, Van Den Berg turns to the destructive nature of early British colonisation, the poisonous homophobia that assaults the innocent love of black queerness and the erosion of the longest living culture on country. These are themes of enormous portent skilfully woven throughout a drama that is as heart-warming as it is heart-wrenching, as poignant as a cry for understanding as it is a condemnation of white invasion and its cruel consequence.
Above all Whitefella Yella Tree is a story beautifully told about two teenagers, Ty from the River Mob (Callan Purcell) and Neddy from the Mountain Mob (Guy Simon). Designer Mason Browne has costumed the boys in contemporary clothes although the play is set at the turn of the 19th century as the land is being claimed for the British crown. Browne's design and Van Den Berg's contemporary dialogue cleverly avoid cliché or stereotype. The audience is instantly immersed in the action and swept along by the sheer vitality of the performances. Only when Neddy is inadvertently enticed into the white settler's society while searching for his stolen sister is he costumed in the period uniform of a soldier. The early comic roustabout scene of teenage larrikinism and playfulness gives rise to innocent desire and sexual joyfulness, understood and accepted by their people. It is a love without shame.
Simon's comic timing is superb. Purcell sensitively charts the journey from the awkward rumbustious teenager to the disease stricken youth. The two actors work brilliantly together as they navigate Van Den Berg's storyline of hilarious comedy, tender love, drama and eventual tragedy. Co-directors Declan Greene and Amy Sole drive the action forward as the fruit of the introduced lemon tree becomes a symbol of the bitter souring of their carefree life and carefully ordered culture. Lighting designer Kelsey Lee and sound designer and composer Steve Toulmin darken the mood as the deadly impact of the whitefella's ways bring disease and death to Ty and Neddy's proud people.
Van Den Berg's lesson is inescapable. It is neither didactic nor accusatory. His is the art of truth telling through the power of story. Whitefella Yella Tree is riveting storytelling, funny and sad, moving and enlightening. It is a testament to love. It is a timely reminder that we must never forget the past if we are to heal the future. White Fella Yella Tree, like earlier plays by Van Den Berg, one of Australia's finest playwrights, warrants an audience many times the capacity of Canberra Theatre Centre's intimate Courtyard Studio. This outstanding production is an opportunity too important to miss.
