Above all Whitefella Yella Tree is a story beautifully told about two teenagers, Ty from the River Mob (Callan Purcell) and Neddy from the Mountain Mob (Guy Simon). Designer Mason Browne has costumed the boys in contemporary clothes although the play is set at the turn of the 19th century as the land is being claimed for the British crown. Browne's design and Van Den Berg's contemporary dialogue cleverly avoid cliché or stereotype. The audience is instantly immersed in the action and swept along by the sheer vitality of the performances. Only when Neddy is inadvertently enticed into the white settler's society while searching for his stolen sister is he costumed in the period uniform of a soldier. The early comic roustabout scene of teenage larrikinism and playfulness gives rise to innocent desire and sexual joyfulness, understood and accepted by their people. It is a love without shame.

