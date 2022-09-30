The Canberra Times
Speeding motorbike rider loses licence 20 minutes into double demerits period

By Peter Brewer
September 30 2022
The speeding motorcycle clocked at 138km/h on William Hovell Drive. Picture supplied by ACT Policing

Just 20 minutes into the ACT's Labour Day long weekend double demerits period, a P-plate motorcyclist has lost his licence.

