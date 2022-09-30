Speeding motorbike rider loses licence 20 minutes into double demerits period

Just 20 minutes into the ACT's Labour Day long weekend double demerits period, a P-plate motorcyclist has lost his licence.
Police conducting speed checks northbound on William Hovell Drive just after midnight detected the 49-year-old rider at 138km/h in an 80km/h zone. He was riding a Kawasaki 400cc motorcycle.
The rider's rush to get home at 58km/h over the limited cost him 12 demerit points, an $1841 fine and an automatic three-month licence suspension.
When officers spoke to the man, he indicated that he just wanted to get home quickly and "there wasn't much traffic on the road".
Police said the double demerits period is in effect until 11.59pm on Monday, October 3.
The same double demerits period is in operation over the border throughout the Labour Day long weekend with NSW police joining their ACT colleagues in urging motorists to stay alert, plan ahead, and take care on the roads.
Both NSW and the ACT have recorded significant road deaths this year. NSW has 220 road deaths this year after a truck driver was killed overnight near Corowa, west of Albury.
The ACT's road toll year to date stands at 12, the highest since 2015.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
