The Canberra Capitals will be without Tahlia Tupaea for the entirety of the 2022-23 WNBL season.
The Capitals released a brief statement on Friday morning revealing that the Penrith-born guard was granted leave from the club for "personal and family reasons".
"The team supports Tahlia's decision and ask that her privacy be respected at this time," the statement read.
Tupaea, 25, has been with the Capitals since 2020.
She was set to play a bigger role in the squad this season after a league MVP performance for the Northern Khu in New Zealand's semi-professional Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa competition.
The Capitals are expected to announce another signing next week.
