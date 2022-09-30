The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton find middle ground on anti-corruption bill

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:34am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Though they'd be the last to admit it, Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton have more in common than you might expect. They're both unapologetic pragmatists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.