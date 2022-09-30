The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

New government assistance to attract first-home buyers to Canberra's nearby NSW regions

September 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee will support first-home buyers living regionally.

The federal government has announced 10,000 new homes will become available under the Home Guarantee Scheme, which may draw more buyers to the NSW regions across Canberra's borders, agents say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.