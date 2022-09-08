A groundswell of shifting expectations in managing climate change is driving exponential interest in sustainable living.
"Once upon a time, you had to explain why sustainable living was so important...but now we are simply explaining how to make it happen," urban researcher and industry leader Fiona Gray said.
"People are more motivated than ever before to find and embed ways to build sustainable living into their homes and everyday lives."
To support Australians in identifying ways to harness better living opportunities, Fiona - through the not-for-profit organisation Renew - offers a broad range of services to help deliver tangible value to Australian households, communities and businesses.
Renew spearheads Sustainable House Day. The event, which was first held in 2001, begins activities in October 2022 towards a flagship day on March 19, 2023.
Beginning with the basics, an online event series in October will introduce the fundamentals of sustainable design, ideal for people who are planning to build or seeking to improve their existing homes.
Including information about low energy, basic building materials, efficient design and energy systems, the series is led by industry experts to demystify and offer key insights about opportunities to build more affordable and environmentally sound sustainable outcomes.
In November, the focus is on Retrofitting for Resilience. "The devastating fires throughout the summer of 2019-2020 made it clear that Australian homes need to be ready for future climate disasters," Fiona said. "As part of our Green Rebuild Toolkit project, this year we're focusing on retrofitting existing homes to be more resilient in the face of bushfire."
Over four online sessions, fire experts, architects, builders, designers, and homeowners who have first-hand experience, will share information to help people prepare their homes before fire season, including easy changes that may be implemented quickly, as well as planning longer-term design improvements.
Sustainable House Day is a national event that also opens the door to sustainable building design and living by providing access to Australia's most unique sustainable homes.
"Sustainable House Day offers people an opportunity to explore some of Australia's most unique and inspiring homes, and learn from the people who designed them, built them, and live in them," Fiona said.
October 2022: Sustainable Design 101 - online events covering the basics across four evening sessions.
November 2022: Green Rebuild Toolkit - Retrofitting for Resilience - includes four online sessions across bushfire-resilient design, focusing on retrofitting for climate resilience.
December 2022: Sustainable Renters Week. Join four sessions to learn about energy efficiency, small space gardening, and advice for tenants and landlords regarding government rebates for solar and heating, etc.
March 19 - April, 2023: Sustainable House Day expert sessions will include four weeks of ticketed online sessions with homeowners and experts across four main topic areas.
March 19 Sustainable House Day: Single day event in 2023. SHD will include open homes, tours, and community partner events around the country, covering in-person and online offerings around the country.
For more information, visit sustainablehouseday.com.
