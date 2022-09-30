Katie Mack has vowed to repay the Adelaide Strikers for giving her the first multi-year deal of her career, revealing she put loyalty before money after turning down higher offers from other franchises.
The ACT Meteors skipper signed a two-year deal with the Strikers on Friday, committing her immediate future to Adelaide as she aims to back up her player of the year campaign last season.
Mack scored 513 at an average of 64.12 last year, leading the Strikers into the final against the Perth Scorchers but falling short of their title goal.
It made Mack hot property on the WBBL market and rivals attempted to lure her away. In the end, she sided with the Strikers as her Big Bash home and launching pad for what she hopes will be an international career.
"I did have a couple of clubs approach me, but I know I like the group of girls at the Strikers, I enjoy working with [coach Luke Williams] and I know I can perform there," Mack said.
"Whenever you go somewhere else there is a bit of the unknown. After a good year last year, I like the fact I'm going back to something I'm comfortable with.
"It was an extremely hard decision to make. Sometimes there's a bit of a money difference and it makes it difficult, but you've got to decide what means the most to you.
"Yes [I did take a little bit less money], but the Strikers provide me with something I don't think money can buy. Plus, they're still taking care of me ... I felt after the year I had they valued my return and that was really nice."
Mack scored 57 of 65 balls and 27 off 33 balls in the Meteors' first two games of the season to blow out the off-season cobwebs.
The run machine has been knocking on the international door for several years now, but last season she effectively smashed it down with her dominant WBBL display.
She was given a chance to play for Australia A, but tested positive to COVID-19 and missed all three T20 matches against England before emerging from isolation to join the squad for 50-over fixtures.
Another strong season will force national selectors to take note again and could see her earn an international call up in the coming months.
Her immediate focus, however, is stepping into the Meteors' leadership role for the WNCL season, which continues with a double-header against Queensland at Robina on Saturday and Monday.
"We played like we were a little bit nervous in the first game of the year. Those are gone, so we'll go in with more confidence," Mack said.
The Meteors have been on the road for almost two weeks after starting the season in Perth, with Mack to return to Canberra for a day before flying out to Adelaide to prepare for the Strikers' WBBL opener against the Sydney Sixers on October 15.
The competition will add decision review system capabilities to the women's season this year, but only televised games will have the chance to challenge umpire decisions.
"It'll be nice until you get a call that goes your way and it gets reviewed," Mack joked.
"It adds a bit of extra professionalism to our Big Bash games. It will be interesting with it just being for TV games and whether that can work in your favour.
"Each year we get a bit more professional and hopefully the more people we can get to games we can move into those bigger venues. But for now, we're moving in the right direction."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
