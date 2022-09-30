The Canberra Times
Toll rescue helicopter saves woman from the Murrumbidgee River

By Soofia Tariq and Peter Brewer
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:29am, first published 2:55am
A rescue helicopter has plucked a woman from the Murrumbidgee River after an intense search and rescue effort near the Kambah Pool on Friday.

